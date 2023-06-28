Want immediate insurance coverage for diabetes? Apply for a customised plan

Insurers are reluctant to cover diabetics under their standard health insurance plans, especially if they are above 50. Patients with high levels of HbA1C or those on insulin are likely to be denied coverage.

Insurers regard diabetics as high-risk. “If unchecked, diabetes can affect various organs such as the eyes, heart, nerves, and kidneys. Such persons need to see a doctor frequently for complications arising from diabetes. The chances of hospitalisation increase. Hence, they tend to make more claims with their insurers,” says Matilde Giglio, co-founder & chief operating officer, Even Healthcare.