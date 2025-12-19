What people got wrong in filing tax returns; how they can do better in 2026

Experts reviewing tax returns filed this year find that most errors and document rejections were caused due to omissions, mismatches, and assumptions. They say such missteps led to defective returns, delayed refunds and sometimes tax demands.

Bhutta cited a case where a senior corporate executive manually entered equity gains instead of using broker-reported data in AIS. “The mismatch triggered an automated query, requiring a revised return.”

Deepesh Chheda, partner at Dhruva Advisors, said non-reporting of interest income, non-disclosure of exempt income, and failure to report income from previous employers is another common mistake. Many taxpayers skipped reporting foreign assets or capital gains, and others left out dormant bank accounts that need to be disclosed.

Where taxpayers suffered the highest financial impact

According to Bhutta, misreported capital gains, wrong tax deducted at source credits and unreported interest may lead to demand notices and blocked refunds. In one case, a freelancer misclassified futures and options losses without filing the required audit report. “The return was processed as defective, the refund was delayed by four months, and the interest liability rose sharply,” she said.