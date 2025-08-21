Senior citizens double down on super top-ups, drive 61% rise in portability

As medical costs rise, senior citizens are changing how they buy health insurance. More such citizens are purchasing policies earlier in their lives; they are adding top-ups, and even switching insurers for better value, according to data provided by Policybazaar.

Almost six of 10 health insurance policies are bought by people aged 60 to 65, making it the most active bracket. The 66-70 segment is also seeing steady growth. About 65 per cent of policies bought by senior citizens were renewed in FY5 and one in three purchases were fresh, pointing to expanding coverage among families.

Cost-saving strategies

To manage premiums, senior citizens use tools like:

15-20 per cent opt for deductibles of Rs 2-3 lakh.

Top-up purchases have almost doubled in three years, with one in three senior citizens choosing such offers to expand insurance cover

Around 12 per cent shift to co-pay options at renewal, paying a small share of bills while insurers bear the bulk. Seniors seek flexible cover and add-ons Senior citizens prefer features that offer immediate and relevant insurance protection: Over 40 per cent now want cover for pre-existing conditions without waiting.

Women lean towards OPD and wellness riders, while men prefer critical illness add-ons.

Demand for domiciliary treatment has risen, especially after Covid-19. Portability rising As many as 61 per cent senior citizens have changed their insurers in two years for cheaper premiums or better service, according to Policybazaar. This shows growing financial awareness in evaluating long-term value, not just price.