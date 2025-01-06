WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund NFO focuses on the quality factor theme

WhiteOak Capital Mutual Fund has introduced the WhiteOak Capital Quality Equity Fund, an open-ended equity scheme centered around the quality factor theme. The New Fund Offer (NFO) is available from January 8 to January 22, 2025. It will primarily focus on equity investments, with limited exposure to debt and REITs/InVITs.

The scheme aims to deliver long-term capital growth by building a diversified portfolio centered around the quality factor theme. It seeks to offer investors exposure to companies with robust fundamentals and sustainable competitive advantages—those that demonstrate long-term stability, potentially leading to more predictable returns, lower volatility, strong management, and sustainable growth. However, there is no guarantee that the scheme's investment objective will be achieved.

The scheme will be benchmarked against the BSE Quality TRI. It will offer both regular and direct plans, with growth options only.

The scheme will allocate:

-80-100 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments of companies that align with the quality factor theme.

- 0-20 per cent in equity and equity-related instruments of companies not adhering to the quality factor theme

- 0-20 per cent in debt securities and money market instruments

- 0-10 per cent in units of REITs and InVITs

The scheme may employ an internal proprietary model to generate a list of stocks that meet the criteria for the quality factor theme, providing guidance on the degree to which a particular stock aligns with the quality factor.

Minimum investment: The minimum lump sum investment is Rs 500, with additional investments allowed in multiples of Rs 1. For SIPs on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis, the minimum investment is Rs 100 (plus multiples of Rs 1), with a requirement of at least six installments.

Exit load: An exit load of 1 per cent will be charged on purchases or switch-ins of units if redeemed or switched out within one month from the allotment date. No exit load will be applicable if the units are redeemed or switched out after one month from the allotment date.

For systematic transactions like SIP, Flex SIP, STP, and Flex STP, the exit load applicable on the date of registration or enrollment will be enforced. Redemption or switch-out of units will be processed using the First In, First Out (FIFO) method.

The fund will be managed by experienced fund manager Piyush Baranwal and Ramesh Mantri.

Who should invest?

The scheme is designed for investors aiming for long-term capital growth and those looking to primarily invest in equity and equity-related instruments of companies that follow the quality factor theme.