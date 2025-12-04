Who is Luana Lopes Lara? Meet the 29-year-old self-made woman billionaire

At just 29, Brazilian entrepreneur Luana Lopes Lara has become the world’s youngest self-made woman billionaire, according to Forbes. Lara achieved this milestone through Kalshi, a fintech platform that allows users to trade on real-world events, from elections to economic reports. A recent $1 billion funding round valued Kalshi at $11 billion, propelling both Lara and cofounder Tarek Mansour, who each hold roughly 12 per cent of the company, into the billionaire club.

She later earned degrees in computer science and mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, including a master’s in engineering with research in cognitive science. Internships at Bridgewater Associates and Citadel Securities gave her exposure to quantitative finance, laying the groundwork for her entrepreneurial journey.

What is Kalshi?

In 2018, Lara and Mansour founded Kalshi with a vision to transform the way people engage with risk. The platform lets users trade on outcomes of future events. Kalshi is a Y Combinator alum and the first fully regulated event-contract exchange approved by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), according to Forbes.