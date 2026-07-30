Why venues now command the biggest share of luxury wedding budgets

The wedding venue was once little more than a setting. Families looked for a hotel or banquet hall that could accommodate the guest list, serve good food, and fit their budget. Today, it has become the single biggest driver of the wedding budget and, increasingly, the defining element of the celebration itself. Across India's luxury wedding market, the emphasis is shifting from scale to experience - couples are trimming guest lists but investing more in destinations that encourage family and friends to stay for three or four days, discover local culture, and create memories that last well beyond the ceremony.