Update your nominations, review credit report before the year ends

With just a month left for the new year, it’s an opportune time to undertake a financial housekeeping exercise. Take care of a few key operational aspects of your finances, which would then set the stage for more complex activities like goal review, portfolio check, rebalancing and so on.

Update your nominations



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Make sure that all your nominations and addresses are up-to-date. It ensures that your heirs don’t face any complications in the future. Nominations and addresses are of paramount importance in bank accounts, insurance policies, mutual funds, etc.

Says Aashwyn Singh, associate, SKV Law Offices: “They (nominations) determine who will receive the benefits from these instruments in the event of the account holder’s death or accident. Regular reviews and updates are crucial to ensure that your nominations align with your current circumstances and wishes.”

