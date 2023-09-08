You can now withdraw cash from ATM using UPI: Here's how this will work

- UPI-ATM is accessible to UPI users who have a UPI application installed on their Android or iOS devices.
- A UPI-ATM allows users to withdraw cash from multiple accounts using the United Payments Interface (UPI) app.
- All you need is your mobile to complete the cash withdrawal process
- The customer selects the ‘UPI cash withdrawal’ option on the ATM and is prompted to select the withdrawal amount. Following this, a single-use dynamic QR code is displayed on the ATM screen.
- The customer needs to scan the QR code using any UPI APP and authorize the transaction with a UPI PIN on the mobile (UPI APP) to get cash from the ATM.
- However, the transaction limit is up to Rs 10,000/- per transaction.
- This will be part of the existing UPI per day limit and as per the limits set by the Issuer Bank for UPI-ATM transactions.