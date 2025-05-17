Zomato's parent firm inks 5-yr office lease deal in Andheri for Rs 95 cr

Eternal Ltd, the rebranded parent company of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and District, has leased office space in Mumbai's Andheri East for a monthly rent of Rs 1.34 crore, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data-driven real estate firm.

The company has leased six commercial units totaling 84,157 sq ft on the sixth floor of the R Square office complex near JB Nagar. This lease includes 57 parking slots and commenced on May 1, 2025, as per the documents.

The lease agreement spans five years, featuring a fixed monthly rent of Rs 160 per sq ft for the first three years, followed by a 15 per cent escalation thereafter.

Over the lease term, the total payout is estimated at Rs 95 crore, inclusive of maintenance charges. The property is owned by Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Runwal Realty.

Key Details of the Lease

Property Address: 1st to 7th Floor Units, R Square, J B Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai - 400059

Licensor: Histyle Retail Pvt Ltd (a Runwal Realty entity)

Licensee: Eternal Ltd

Total Area: 84,157 sq. ft.

Monthly Rent (Starting): ₹1,34,65,120

Rent per sq. ft.: ₹160

Security Deposit: ₹8.08 crore

Registration Date: 9 May 2025

Number of Car Parkings: 57

Lease Term: 5 years

Escalation Clause: 15 per cent rent hike after three years

Total Lease Outgo (estimated): ₹95 crore (including maintenance)

Andheri East is rapidly becoming a preferred destination for corporates, thanks to its proximity to the Western Express Highway, Mumbai Metro, suburban railways, and easy access to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The R Square building, where the lease has been registered, offers modern Grade-A office infrastructure, which aligns with Eternal’s goal of providing premium workspaces for its growing teams across food delivery, quick commerce, and B2B supply verticals.

Eternal Limited’s portfolio includes Zomato, its flagship food delivery business; Blinkit, a rapidly expanding quick-commerce platform for groceries and daily essentials; Hyperpure, a B2B supply chain service that supplies fresh produce and ingredients to restaurants; and District, a ticketing and events discovery app.