Free deliveries, Rs 200 off, Rs 49 Swiggy deals: Student rewards explained

Swiggy has just made student life more affordable—and a lot tastier. With the launch of its Student Rewards Programme, Swiggy is offering exclusive perks like free deliveries, flat Rs 200 discounts, and deals starting at just Rs 49, tailored for students aged 18–25 across India.

What’s in it for students?

Free Swiggy One / One Lite for 3 Months: Unlock free deliveries and extra discounts on your favourite meals without shelling out extra.

Flat Rs 200 Off: On food delivery orders above ₹699, ₹799, or ₹899—perfect for those weekend hangouts or post-exam celebration treats.

Deals starting at ₹49: Craving snacks but running low on cash? Students get access to flat-value discounts and flash deals as low as Rs 49.

Extra 20% Off on Dineout Bills: Love dining out? Enjoy an additional 20% off on restaurant bills over ₹799 at top eateries.

Who can join?

Swiggy’s program is currently active in 2000 campuses across 200+ cities, from metros like Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, to student-centric towns like Patiala, Rajkot, Dehradun, and Sonipat. The platform plans to cover over 4500 campuses by July 2025.

How to enroll? To enroll, students simply need to verify their college email ID in the “Student Rewards” section of the Swiggy app. If your college isn’t listed yet, you can request inclusion by emailing your college email ID to swiggyforstudents@swiggy.in. Open the Swiggy app

Tap on the Account tab

Click on “Student Rewards”

Verify your college email ID (e.g., name@college.edu)

"The Students Rewards Program is Swiggy’s way of being a part of the lives of students, not just as a convenience platform, but as a trusted companion in their college journey. We understand that for a large number of youngsters living away from home, whether in big cities or smaller college towns, food is often their closest connection to comfort, routine, and home. Swiggy’s new offering is especially designed to cater to students and unlocks specially curated, exclusive perks and access to incredible offers instantly," said Deepak Maloo, Vice President, Swiggy Food Marketplace.

Built for students between 18 to 25 years of age, the program serves both hostel residents and day-boarders, those who live on campus as well as those who order in between classes or while commuting. The benefits can be availed even while students are at home or on their internships, in a city different from the campus location.