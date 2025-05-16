Benefits of investing in Daily SIPs: You can start with as little as Rs 100

Daily SIP in mutual funds: The effects of domestic and global sentiments are visible in the stock market every day. Despite this, investors continue to trust mutual funds. Particularly in equity schemes, investors are consistently investing. April marked the 50th consecutive month of inflow into equity funds. Through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), a record ₹26,632 crore was invested.

The mutual fund industry is introducing new products and facilities to attract more retail investors. One such option is Daily SIP. Experts suggest that if you want to start investing but are wary of large amounts or complex strategies, Daily SIP could be a better option. It is simple, flexible, and affordable, allowing you to gradually build wealth.

What is Daily SIP and how does it work?

Market expert Ajit Goswami says Daily SIP allows you to invest a fixed and small amount in mutual funds every trading day. This method averages out the purchase price and minimizes the impact of market volatility. Over time, these small investments can grow into a significant corpus.

The biggest advantage of Daily SIP is its low cost. Platforms like Paytm Money allow you to start a Daily SIP with as little as ₹21 per day. However, most mutual fund houses and platforms set a minimum daily investment limit of ₹100.

How to start a Daily SIP?

According to market experts, many platforms like Paytm Money, Groww, and HDFC Securities offer the facility to start Daily SIPs through their apps or websites. Before investing, assess your risk tolerance and financial goals to select a suitable scheme. Decide your daily investment amount based on the platform’s minimum limit. You can ensure automatic deduction for your Daily SIP by setting up a bank or UPI mandate.

Why choose Daily SIP?

Ajit Goswami highlights several benefits of Daily SIPs:

1. Accessibility: Start investing with a very small amount, making it affordable for everyone. 2. Financial Discipline: Promotes regular savings and financial discipline. 3. Rupee Cost Averaging: Daily investments reduce the impact of market volatility. 4. Compounding Benefits: Enjoy the power of compounding, leading to significant wealth growth over time.

To encourage financial innovation, SEBI (the market regulator) has introduced the concept of “sachet-sized investments,” allowing SIPs to start with as little as ₹250 per month. This initiative aims to encourage investments from people in smaller towns and cities.

Record SIP inflows in April

According to the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), April 2025 saw a record SIP inflow of ₹26,632 crore. Despite the closure or maturity of 1.36 crore SIP accounts due to a massive clean-up of inactive accounts, the number of contributing accounts increased from 8.11 crore in March to 8.38 crore in April. This reflects investors’ sustained interest in long-term wealth creation.

Motilal Oswal AMC's Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, Akhil Chaturvedi, notes that net sales remained stable at ₹24,000 crore. This reflects increased volatility due to tariff-related concerns, which kept investors cautious. Stability is a positive sign, and the absence of a significant drop in SIP accounts is encouraging.

In April 2025, equity mutual fund investments decreased by 3.24% to ₹24,269 crore, marking the fourth consecutive month of declining equity fund investments. However, this was the 50th consecutive month of equity fund inflows. Conversely, debt funds witnessed a remarkable surge, with ₹2.19 lakh crore invested in April compared to a withdrawal of ₹2.02 lakh crore in March.

Mutual fund industry overview

SIP inflows over last 6 months In April, mutual fund industry investments totaled ₹2.77 lakh crore, compared to a withdrawal of ₹1.64 lakh crore in March. This surge in investments boosted the industry’s assets under management (AUM) to a record ₹70 lakh crore, up from ₹65.74 lakh crore.

{Disclaimer: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme-related documents carefully and consult your financial advisor before investing.}