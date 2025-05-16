Insurance on WhatsApp: How to buy and manage policies, claim settlements

WhatsApp serves various daily purposes: messaging, booking travel tickets and making cashless payments. Now, insurance companies are using the digital platform for selling policies and settling claims.

Customers can manage their insurance plans in a WhatsApp conversation, just like texting a friend.

Several top insurers and platforms have rolled out WhatsApp-based services. Here's a look at the frontrunners:

HDFC ERGO General Insurance

WhatsApp number: +91 8169500500

Offers policy purchases, renewals, claims, and health card access, all within the chat. Real-time claim tracking and 24/7 support make the experience user-friendly.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance

WhatsApp Number: +91 7738282666

From cyber to health insurance, users can buy, renew, and even get health tips. Claim filing and document retrieval happen seamlessly through chat.

Policybazaar

WhatsApp Number: +91 8506013131

The insurance aggregator enables quick policy recommendations, document access, and two-wheeler insurance renewals via integrated payments.

Aditya Birla Health Insurance

WhatsApp Number: +91 8828800035

Aims for a hassle-free experience with options for premium payments, renewals, and document uploads — all within a guided chat interface.

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance (BALIC)

WhatsApp Number: +91 8806727272

Offers over 20 services, including claim tracking and premium payment. Users can switch from chatbot to live support for complex queries.

Tata AIA Life Insurance

WhatsApp Number: +91 7045669966

Provides term plans, ULIPs, and wellness rewards in chat. Policy tracking and coverage customization are just a message away.

Why it matters

WhatsApp insurance offers: