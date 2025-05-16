Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Insurance on WhatsApp: How to buy and manage policies, claim settlements

Insurance on WhatsApp: How to buy and manage policies, claim settlements

Paperwork reduced and instant assistance assured on platform, say top insurance companies

WhatsApp serves various daily purposes: messaging, booking travel tickets and making cashless payments. Now, insurance companies are using the digital platform for selling policies and settling claims.
 
Customers can manage their insurance plans in a WhatsApp conversation, just like texting a friend.
 
Several top insurers and platforms have rolled out WhatsApp-based services. Here's a look at the frontrunners: 
 
HDFC ERGO General Insurance
 
WhatsApp number: +91 8169500500
 
Offers policy purchases, renewals, claims, and health card access, all within the chat. Real-time claim tracking and 24/7 support make the experience user-friendly.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance
 
WhatsApp Number: +91 7738282666
 
From cyber to health insurance, users can buy, renew, and even get health tips. Claim filing and document retrieval happen seamlessly through chat.
 
Policybazaar
 
WhatsApp Number: +91 8506013131
 
The insurance aggregator enables quick policy recommendations, document access, and two-wheeler insurance renewals via integrated payments.
   
Aditya Birla Health Insurance
 
WhatsApp Number: +91 8828800035
 
Aims for a hassle-free experience with options for premium payments, renewals, and document uploads — all within a guided chat interface.
   
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance (BALIC)
 
WhatsApp Number: +91 8806727272
 
Offers over 20 services, including claim tracking and premium payment. Users can switch from chatbot to live support for complex queries.
   
Tata AIA Life Insurance
 
WhatsApp Number: +91 7045669966
 
Provides term plans, ULIPs, and wellness rewards in chat. Policy tracking and coverage customization are just a message away.
   
Why it matters
 
WhatsApp insurance offers:
 
  • Instant access to policy services 
  • Less paperwork and app fatigue 
  • Personalised support and reminders 
  • Secure, in-chat payment options
 
First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

