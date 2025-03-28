Zydus Family Trust buys Rs 200 cr luxury flat in Worli's Oberoi 360 West

Zydus Family Trust, a major shareholder in Zydus Lifesciences, has bought a luxury apartment at Oberoi 360 West in Mumbai's Worli for a whopping Rs 200 crore, showed property documents accessed by IndexTap.com - a data driven home buying platform.

Located on the 61st floor, Tower A (Flat No. 61), the apartment spans 17,384 sq. ft. of usable area and includes eight car parking spaces. The transaction was accompanied by a stamp duty of Rs 7,04,14,000.

360 West is located on Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai.

The Zydus Family Trust is managed by Pankaj R. Patel, Sharvil P. Patel, and Pritiben P. Patel. Pankaj R. Patel, son of the founder, is the chairman of Zydus Lifesciences.

Zydus Lifesciences (formerly Cadila Healthcare Limited) is a global, fully integrated pharmaceutical company headquartered in India, engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of healthcare products, including generics, specialty formulations, biosimilars, vaccines, APIs, animal healthcare products, and consumer wellness products. The Zydus Family Trust holds a significant portion of Zydus Lifesciences shares. The Zydus Family Trust is part of the promoter group of Zydus Lifesciences.

In the last six months, at least five transactions with a price range of over Rs 100 crore have been registered at Oberoi Three Sixty West.

The project has two towers, comprising 4 BHK and 5 BHK units. It also includes duplex apartments and penthouses and received an occupation certificate in 2022.

Last month, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna sold their apartment in Oberoi 360 West for Rs 80 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap showed.The 6830 sq ft apartment (RERA carpet) is on the 39th floor and includes four parking slots.

Shreegopal Kabra, the Managing Director of RR Kabel Ltd, and his family purchased two expansive sea-facing apartments in Oberoi Three Sixty West last year for Rs 198 crore.

In September 2024, Ashley Nagpal, promoter of Ebco Pvt Ltd, a furniture fittings and accessories firm, and his wife Bianca Nagpal purchased a 7,139 sq ft apartment in Oberoi Three Sixty West for Rs 115 crore.

A penthouse was reportedly sold to B K Goenka, chairman of Welspun Group in the same luxury tower for Rs 240 crore in February 2023. Another penthouse in the adjoining wing of the tower has been purchased by builder Vikas Oberoi for Rs 240 crore.