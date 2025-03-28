Annual fee: Rs 500 (waived on annual spends of Rs 1.5 lakh).

HDFC Bank Platinum Times credit card movie benefits: 50 per cent discount, up to Rs 350 per transaction, on movie tickets (excluding convenience fee) booked via BookMyShow. Frequency: Twice a month.

Additional perks: 10 reward points on every Rs 150 spent on dining on weekdays. Membership renewal fee: Rs 1,000 (waived on annual spends above Rs 2.50 lakh).

SBI Card Elite movie benefits: Get up to Rs 6,000 worth of free movie tickets annually. Frequency: Two free tickets per month (Rs 250 each) on BookMyShow.

Additional perks: Welcome and milestone benefits, two domestic lounge visits per quarter, accelerated reward points, and milestone rewards.

Annual fee: Rs 4,999 (Welcome e-voucher worth Rs 5,000).

RBL Bank Popcorn credit card movie benefits: Two free movie tickets every month (up to Rs 250 each).

Frequency: 2 tickets per month booked via BookMyShow.

Additional perks: Welcome benefit of four movie rickets up to Rs 1000 on BookMyShow. Annual Fee: Rs 1,000

Axis Bank My Zone credit card movie benefits: Buy One Get One free on movie tickets booked via District app.

Frequency: Once per month (max benefit Rs 200).

Additional perks: Complimentary Sony LIV membership, lounge access, instant discounts on Swiggy, shopping discounts on AJIO.

Annual Fee: Zero joining or annual fee.

Kotak PVR Platinum Credit Card Movie Benefits: Two free PVR movie tickets every month. Frequency: twice a month on spends of Rs 10,000 or more in a billing cycle.

Additional perks: 15 per cent cashback on food and beverages at PVR cinemas, 5 per cent cashback on movie tickets at PVR.

Annual fee: Rs 999

“While choosing a credit card with movie benefits, consider whether it offers free tickets or discounts and check the partnered platforms. It is good to review monthly or annual limits on free tickets and any spending criteria required,” said Adhil Shetty, chief executive officer of Bankbazaar.com

“Look for cards that offer extra reward points or cashback on movie spends. Ensure the card’s annual fee is justified by the benefits. Choose one with flexible benefits and a low spending threshold for maximum savings.”