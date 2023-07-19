AIIMS NORCET-4 results and seat allocation list: All you need to know

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) has announced the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET)-4 results, also declaring the first round of seat allocation for B.Sc paramedical programmes. The results saw 950 applicants making it to the B.Sc paramedical programmes while 2668 applicants qualified the NORCET-4.

The entrance test for the B.Sc paramedical programmes took place on June 24, 2023, which was followed by the first round of seat allocation. The NORCET-4 CBT (Computer based test) was held on June 3, 2023 for the employment of nursing officers in AIIMS, 4 central government hospitals and NITRD; as per the advertisement notification no.76/2023 on April 12, 2023.

Applicants who took part in the first round of seat allotment for the B.Sc. Paramedical courses, as well as the people who showed up for the NORCET-4 CBT test, can view and download their results on the official AIIMS examination website at www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

All applicants regardless of qualification have got scores based on their performance in NORCET-4. These scores can be accessed on the portal's MyPage at www.aiimsexams.ac.in post signing in utilising the candidate ID and password.

The final selection of applicants will be made through online allocation. The detailed method and updated seat positions for application in specific institutes for seat allocation in view of NORCET rank will be reported on the website.

The seat allocation for B.Sc. paramedical courses will be held online. The schedule for choice filling, as well as the rules and strategies for seat allocation, will be released by AIIMS in due course.

If the candidates selected for the initial seat allocation round do not fill the actual number of seats, other qualified candidates may be selected for subsequent seat allocation rounds. A sum of 950 applicants has been chosen for different B.Sc. paramedical programmes.

Preliminary scrutiny of OBC(NCL)/EWS certificates will be ended before subject allotment in the initial round of seat allocation. Applicants are expected to load their certificates on the AIIMS website (www.aiimsexams.ac.in) from July 19, 2023 (today) to July 22, 2023 (until 05.00 PM) through their login credentials.

AIIMS NORCET-4 results and seat allocation list: Steps to checK • Go to the official website of the AIIMS examination at www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

• On the website’s homepage, search for the section or tab regarding results/notifications.

• Press the results/notifications section to avail the important information.

• Look for the particular link or notification regarding NORCET-4 and seat allocation for the results of B.Sc. paramedical courses.

• Press the given click to open the result page.

• You will then need to log in utilising your ID and password on the result page. Fill in your required credentials and submit.

• After logging in, you must be able to view and download your NORCET-4 and seat allocation results for B.Sc paramedical courses.

• Follow every step for a smooth experience.