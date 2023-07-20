Home / General news / Exams / News / BCECE DCECE Result 2023 Out, Check Bihar Polytechnic Entrance Results

BCECE DCECE Result 2023 Out, Check Bihar Polytechnic Entrance Results

The BCECEB has posted the Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2023 result on its official website

Sonika Nitin Nimje
BCECE DCECE Result 2023 Out

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 4:49 PM IST
The Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) result 2023 has been announced by Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB). The result has been published yesterday on the official site at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. 

The outcome which has been announced is for the Bihar Polytechnic entrance exam 2023 which was held by the Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECE). The test was conducted on June 24 and 25. Applicants should know that the DCECE is held yearly for applicants looking for admission to different polytechnic programs in the institutions of the state.

DCECE Result 2023: Steps to check
Step 1: Enrolled applicants must go to the official site at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click the Link Rank Card of DCECE 2023 on the homepage. 
Step 3: Applicants should enter their roll number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on the submit button to check the DCECE results 2023
Step 5: Download DCECE result 2023
Step 6: Applicants can take its printout for later. 

DCECE Result 2023: Counselling

This is the last method for admission post clear the Bihar Polytechnic 2023 entrance test. The first week of August 2023 will begin the counselling process. The applicants will be able to take part in the counselling system when the authority will call the applicant.

The Bihar Polytechnic counselling 2023 cycle will be held for effectively qualified applicants. During the verification process, candidates are required to carry their essential documents.

DCECE Result 2023: Overview
Bihar Polytechnic is also called DCECE. This exam is commonly known as DCECE to many candidates. Apply for the Bihar Polytechnic entrance exam if you want to take diploma courses in engineering or non-engineering programs.


By clearing this test, applicants will get admission into different government and private polytechnic colleges in Bihar.

Topics :Bihar Polytechnic DCECEBiharexam results

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 4:49 PM IST

