CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Everything you need to know about the results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 for December 2022 and June 2023 recently

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 5:23 PM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the CSIR NET Final Answer Key 2023 for December 2022 and June 2023. The applicants curious to check and download the final answer key can look at the recent posts on the website at csirnet.nta.nic.in. It is mandatory to download the CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key from the official website to calculate the probable scores. It has been advised for the candidates to be aware of the latest updates regarding the exams through the NTA website.

To check and download the CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key, you need to tap the active link on the official site at csirnet.nta.nic.in. Applicants are suggested to check the details referenced on the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022- June 2023 final answer keys carefully after downloading a copy from the site.

The exam-conducting body reported the CSIR NET final answer key for December 2022 and June 2023 on the official site so it is simpler for the concerned applicants to download it. The ones who showed up for the test on the scheduled date can at long last compute their scores.

CSIR UGC NET 2023 Final Answer Key: Steps to Download

The entrance test was conducted on June 6, 7 and 8, 2023, at 426 exam centres situated in 178 cities nationwide. The test was held for 2,74,027 applicants according to data shared by the NTA.

Let's look at the procedure for downloading the online CSIR UGC NET 2023 final answer key step by step:
Go to the official site at csirnet.nta.nic.in.
 
    • Tap on the active link that states "Joint CSIR-UGC NET December 2022 - June 2023 final answer key" on the homepage.
    • When you tap the link, a PDF file will open on your screen.
    • Go through the details referenced on the CSIR UGC NET final answer key appropriately.
    • Download the final answer key PDF from the site.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 5:23 PM IST

