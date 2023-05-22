Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result



Hridam Thakuria of Sankardev Shishu Niketan, Dhekiajuli has topped by scoring 596 marks. The next 2nd position has been shared by Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, and Manmita Sarma. Mriganka Bhattacharyya, Anindita Borah, and Nilufar Rahman all ended in third place. In the Assam SSLC exams 2023, 61 students have succeeded in the top 10 ranks. On May 22, 2023, the Board of Secondary Education of Assam will declare the Assam Matric HSLC Result 2023. The SEBA's official website, sebaonline.org, contains the Assam Class 10th exam results.

Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023: Overview With 88.68 per cent this year, Chirang district had the highest pass percentage. While the pass percentage in the Goalpara district is the lowest with a clearance of 59.80% of people.

A total of 415324 students have shown up for the Class 10 board exam out of which 301880 students have passed the exam. The exam was taken by 228140 girls, and 159356 of them passed. On the other hand, the examination was taken by 190765 boys, and 142524 of them passed.



Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023: Steps to download (Website)

Step 1- First, reach the official site of SEBA

Step 2- Press on the result link "Assam HSLC Result 2023".

Step 3- Enter your roll number and captcha, then click "Submit."

Step 4- You can view the Assam HSLC Result for class 10th.

Assam SEBA 10th Result 2023: Guidelines As per the official site," According to para 7 of Govt. Notification No. AHE202/2020/24 dated 11/05/2020, similar to the previous year, all Educational Institutions will arrange for candidates to be admitted to Class XI on the basis of the digital Marks Sheet following verification of results through the Results Gazette, which will be given to each educational Institutions digitally (PDF). No hard copy of the Results Gazette will be given to the Schools.

In any case, the Member Secretary/EDP of the SEBA Regional office will guarantee its dispersion among the schools of their District concerned through the District WhatsApp group. Each candidate's results will also be checked by using the SEBA mobile app and the SEBA website (sebaonline.org). The Board of Secondary Education (SEBA) must be consulted by educational institutions in case of any doubt. The deadline for sending in a hard copy of the Marks Sheet and Certificate will be communicated shortly."

