RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023 out on official website, details here



On its official website, the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board will publish the Cut-Off Marks and the result. Candidates whose scores meet or exceed the category-specific cutoff will be the only ones who can see their results. The results of the Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test (CET) 12th Level in 2023 have been released. The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has declared the CET Sr. Secondary LEvel or 12th Level results on rsmssb.rajastha.gov.in. By following the same, candidates can check their results online.

RSMSSB CET 12th Level Result 2023: Steps to check • Go to the official site at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

On the landing page, look down to the 'Common Eligibility Test 2022 Result notification'. • Press on the link to open another page

Press on Common Eligibility Test (Sr. Secondary Level) Link. • A new window will open to view the result.

• Enter your application number and date of birth and click "Submit."





Along with the results, the final answer key series has also been made available by RSMSSB. The notice of the results that are provided with the questions that were removed. Go through the notification to see how your marks and results were calculated. In October of last year, the notification about the exam was made public. The exam was directed in three stages in the month of February 2023. The CET results are now online and can be accessed through the provided link.

Rajasthan Common Eligibility Test is a state-level exam of Rajasthan which is directed by RSMSSB (Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board). This is a qualification test that is directed yearly by RSMSSB. Candidates who pass this exam can apply for a variety of recruitment opportunities under Rajasthan Government Jobs. As a result, this was a very good chance for everyone who wanted a job with the Rajasthan Government to qualify and get better jobs.

