CUET PG Result 2023: Final answer key, results awaited at cuet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Organization (NTA) will declare the results of the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate or CUET PG 2023 on its official site, cuet.nta.nic.in. After the objection window for the answer key has ended, the NTA will examine the challenges made by candidates and make the final answer key.

On Monday, the Chairman of the University Grants Commission, Jagadesh Kumar, stated that as the process of finalising the answer key progresses, candidates will be informed about a possible date for the announcement of the results. Using their application number and date of birth, candidates will be able to view their CUET PG results. After the results are declared, the date and time for CUET PG results and after that the direct link to check scorecards will be shared here.

CUET PG Result 2023: Steps to check CUET PG results and scorecards are awaited and they will be available on cuet.nta.nic.in. Scorecards may also be accessible on ntaresults.nic.in.

• Visit the cuet.nta.nic.in.

• Post that, open the link to download the scorecard.

• Fill in your login details and submit.

• Your scorecard will be shown.

• View and download for later.