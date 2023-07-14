Home / General news / Exams / News / CBSE 12th, 10th Board Exams 2024 announced: Here's how to check date sheet

CBSE 12th, 10th Board Exams 2024 announced: Here's how to check date sheet

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced Board Exam dates for the academic year 2023-24 for classes 10th and 12th

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 14 2023 | 5:52 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10, 12 exam dates for the academic year 2023-24. Although the board has already stated that the annual exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will begin on February 15, 2023, the full schedule has not yet been made available on the board's official website.

The CBSE exam controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj made the announcement. The official statement states, “The board has decided to conduct the 2024 examinations from the 15th of February 2024.” It added that the students can access the official website, cbse.gov.in, to download the CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th date sheets 2023 once they are published.

The board has decided the dates based on various suggestions and inputs offered by many stakeholders. Additionally, the concerns and needs of the students, their parents and other parties were taken cognizance of while deciding the exam dates. 

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Steps to download

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheets 2024 will be released at the appropriate time. For additional updates, take a look at the official site of the Central Board of Secondary Education:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)'s official website can be found at cbse.gov.in.
Press on the "CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2024 pdf" interface on the homepage.
On the screen, your CBSE exam date 2024 pdf file will appear.
Carefully review the exam date, time, and other important instructions.
Take a copy of it and download it for later use.

Topics :CBSE resultboard examinationsexam results

First Published: Jul 14 2023 | 5:52 PM IST

