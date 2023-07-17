TN NEET PG Counselling 2023: Last date to apply for registration is today

Today, July 17, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) in Tamil Nadu will close the extended window for state quota NEET PG counselling 2023 registration. Applicants who meet all requirements for the PG Medical entrance test and are qualified for Tamil Nadu's state quota seats can apply through tnmedicalselection.net.

Before the extension, the last date to apply for TN NEET PG counselling 2023 was July 13. Applicants in this counselling process are required to apply for admission to PG Degree (MD/MS & DIPLOMA) /DNB Board Speciality Post MBBS, Post Diploma, and Post MBBS 2 years Diploma and Post MBBS 2 years Diploma/MDS courses.

TN NEET PG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply • Visit the official website of DMER at tnmedicalselection.net.

• Press on the PG courses tab and open the app link for PG Degree/Diploma programs.

• Open the application tab for the course you choose.

• Register and fill in your login details.

• Now, sign in and fill out the form.

• Pay the fee, and upload documents.

• Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

TN NEET PG Counselling 2023: Fee structure Prior to completing the application, candidates can review the fee information here:

• Application fee- Applicants should submit Rs 3,000 as an application charge during the application cycle. SC, ST, and SC (Arunthathiyar) are excluded from paying the charges.

• Registration fee - All applicants should pay a non-refundable charge of Rs 1,000 for the registration of the Tamil Nadu NEET counselling 2023.

• Security deposit- Students will be responsible for paying the security deposit in accordance with the quota for which they apply. “Security Deposit will be refunded to the candidates, who could not get any seat in any phase of counselling within three months after the end of the entire counselling process. No interest amount for security deposit will be paid to the candidates,” the official website stated.

• For government medical colleges - Rs 30,000.

• For self-financing medical colleges – Rs 1, 00,000 (government quota).