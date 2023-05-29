Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10 board results are to be out soon



On admit cards or application forms, students must use their mother's first name and seat number for the board exam. On May 25, the Maharashtra Board announced the HSC final exam results, which showed a pass rate of 91.25 per cent. The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the SSC or Class 10 exam results at the appropriate time. Students are suggested to monitor the Maharashtra Board's official websites, including mahahsscboard.in, mahresult.nic.in, and others.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Overview The Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 is scheduled to be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education. This year 15,77,256 students were selected to show up for the SSC tests.

The tests were led across 5,033 exam centres. The general number of candidates who sat the tests was 8,44,116 males and 7,33,067 females.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Steps to check (Online)



• Look for the section named "Results" or "Examination Results" on the MSBSHSE website at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in. To check the Maharashtra Board 10th results 2023; follow the below steps:

• Select either the link for Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2023 or SSC Result 2023.

• Enter your seat or roll number.

• Submit and watch as the result appears.

• Check your marks and, if necessary, print or download the result.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Steps to check (Offline) To check the Maharashtra Class 10th Result 2023 via SMS; follow these instructions:

• Open the SMS app on your phone.

• Send a text message with the format: "MHSSC " to 57766.

• Wait for an answer; the same number will be used to receive the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023.

