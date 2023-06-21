CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out For Exams On 22 & 23 June, details here

The CUET 2023 exams have already begun, and a few cities have successfully conducted them. However, candidates from some other cities still need to show up for the exam, and the admit card for that exam has been released.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delivered the admit cards for the exam planned to be conducted on 22 and 23 June. The admit cards were made available yesterday on June 20, 2023. If you have to take the CUET exam on these dates, you can get your admit card for the CUET UG 2023 by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
To access the admit card, the candidates must enter their Application number and date of birth. About 17376 candidates have received their admit cards so far. "The candidates may note that this is the final phase of the CUET (UG) 2023 examination. For the Answer Key challenge and the results, candidates are advised to visit the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in", NTA said.
CUET UG 2023: Steps to download
• Go to the official website of CUET 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in.
• Press on 'Download CUET Admit Card' on the homepage.
• Applicants can enter the login credentials like Application ID, Password or Date of Birth and Security Pin.
• A fresh page will showcase.
• The CUET UG 2023 admit card will be shown on the screen.
• You can download and take a printout of the CUET 2023 admit card for later.