CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Out For Exams On 22 & 23 June, details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has delivered the admit cards for the exam planned to be conducted on 22 and 23 June. The admit cards were made available yesterday on June 20, 2023. If you have to take the CUET exam on these dates, you can get your admit card for the CUET UG 2023 by visiting the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET 2023 exams have already begun, and a few cities have successfully conducted them. However, candidates from some other cities still need to show up for the exam, and the admit card for that exam has been released.