UP board 10th, 12th Scrutiny results expected today, more details inside

24,557 students took the UP board scrutiny exam this year. Out of the overall, 20,654 students are intermediate-level students, while 3,903 students are from the high school level

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
UP board 10th, 12th Scrutiny results expected today

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Today, July 6, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the scrutiny results of the 2023 UP board high school and intermediate level. The scorecards for those who took the UP board exam can be viewed on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

The scrutiny test was taken by over 24,557 students this year. There were 20,654 intermediate-level students and 3,903 high school-level students out of the total. On April 25 of this year, the examination results for classes 10 and 12 were released. The general pass percentage for the high school test remained at 89.78 per cent, while for the intermediate test, it was 75.52 per cent.

Earlier, UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla stated, “The result of the scrutiny of the answer sheets of the High School and Intermediate examination of the year 2023 will be announced by all the five regional offices of the Board of Secondary Education on July 6".

UP Board class 10, 12 scrutiny exam results: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, press the ‘UP Board 2023 class 10th, 12th exam scrutiny result’ link.

Step 3: A new login window will display. Fill in the necessary details

Step 4: Your UP Board Classes 10 and 12 scrutiny results will be showcased on the screen, post submitting the details.

Step 5: View your marks and download the scorecards for later.
 

UP Board class 10, 12 scrutiny exam results: Additional Information

The deadline for online form submission for the 2024 high school and intermediate board exams has been announced by UPMSP. The schedule states that school principals have until August 5 to collect examination fees from students taking the board exam in 2024.

The collected examination fees should be submitted to the state treasury by August 10. A late fee of Rs 100 and permission to collect the examination fee from students have also been granted to the principals until August 16. Additionally, they must upload all student information by August 20. The student's information can be changed or corrected until August 21.

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

