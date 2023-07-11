Home / General news / Exams / News / JKBOSE Class 11 result 2023 declared for part 1 session, details inside

JKBOSE Class 11 result 2023 declared for part 1 session, details inside

Jammu and Kashmir board has declared the Class 11 results 2023. Students who scored 36% of total marks have been announced to pass

JKBOSE Class 11 result 2023 declared

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education announced the Class 11 results 2023 yesterday. The results for regular students who took the annual Class 11 part 1 exam can be found on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Candidates need to score 36% in theory and practical (separately in the practical test and internal exams), and 36% aggregate marks in theory and practical to be declared as passed in Class 11. Those students who clear the test will be promoted to Class 12.

The examination took place from April 12 to May 16. However, the Class 11 mathematics exams were re-scheduled for the hard zone areas on May 16. The tests for soft zone regions were additionally revised. Students should gather the original mark sheet from their particular schools.

JKBOSE Class 11 result 2023: Steps to check

To download the Class 11 results and mark sheet for 2023, students can follow the steps below.

Go to jkbose.nic.in, the official JKBOSE website.
Select "Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2023" from the menu that appears.
Now, fill in the space provided with your registration number and roll number.
Enter the captcha code, generated differently for various users.
Now, select the "Submit" option.
Download the results and view the grades achieved in each subject.
For future reference, the JKBOSE Class 11 mark sheet for 2023 must be kept safe.

