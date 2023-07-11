IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies, details inside

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Environmental Studies, which will commence from the July 2023 session. The new program aims to generate awareness on a wide variety of environmental concerns, IGNOU said.

The program can also be used for lateral entry to MA (Environmental Studies) offered by the institute.

IGNOU launches PG Diploma: Officials "The ongoing degradation of natural ecosystems is found in the shape of environmental pollution, climate change, resource depletion, biodiversity loss, and so on. To address the environmental difficulties prompted by anthropogenic exercises there is a requirement for fostering a knowledgeable workforce in the areas, for example, climate change, waste management, sanitation, conservation of biological diversity, management of biological resources, forest and wildlife conservation, and sustainable development," IGNOU statement says.

The institute adds, “After completing the programme, learners will be able to play decisive roles in addressing the environmental and sustainability concerns in India and across the world. It will help the learners to restore, protect, and sustain the environment and appreciate the interdependence between the components of the environment".

Candidates interested in the course can consult the IGNOU Common Prospectus at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for additional information.