Home / General news / Exams / News / IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies, details inside

IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies, details inside

Starting July of 2023, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will offer a Postgraduate (PG) diploma program in environmental studies

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
IGNOU launches PG Diploma in Environmental Studies

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched a Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Environmental Studies, which will commence from the July 2023 session. The new program aims to generate awareness on a wide variety of environmental concerns, IGNOU said.

The program can also be used for lateral entry to MA (Environmental Studies) offered by the institute.

IGNOU launches PG Diploma: Officials
"The ongoing degradation of natural ecosystems is found in the shape of environmental pollution, climate change, resource depletion, biodiversity loss, and so on. To address the environmental difficulties prompted by anthropogenic exercises there is a requirement for fostering a knowledgeable workforce in the areas, for example, climate change, waste management, sanitation, conservation of biological diversity, management of biological resources, forest and wildlife conservation, and sustainable development," IGNOU statement says. 


The institute adds, “After completing the programme, learners will be able to play decisive roles in addressing the environmental and sustainability concerns in India and across the world. It will help the learners to restore, protect, and sustain the environment and appreciate the interdependence between the components of the environment".

Candidates interested in the course can consult the IGNOU Common Prospectus at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for additional information.

Also Read

IGNOU December TEE Exams 2023 Postponed. Check complete details here

Mamata's 3-yr diploma in medicine proposal may lead to more pvt institutes

Foreign automakers get a second chance as India transitions to EVs

EPA proposes measures to reduce health risks near US chemical plants

Ignou begins admission cycle for 2023-24 academic year, ends on June 30

JKBOSE Class 11 result 2023 declared for part 1 session, details inside

Interdisciplinary dual degree in quantum technology at IIT Bombay soon

DU BTech Admission 2023: Check how to register for programmes, details here

UP board 10th, 12th Scrutiny results expected today, more details inside

UGC NET June 2023 answer key likely today; all you need to know about NTA

Topics :IGNOU admissionsIGNOUIndian education

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story