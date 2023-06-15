Home / General news / Exams / News / Karnataka KCET Results 2023 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here's how to check

Karnataka KCET Results 2023 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here's how to check

The official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in providing access to scorecards for exam applicants. Earlier, on June 14, the KCET 2023 Results were likely to be announced

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
On June 15, 2023, the Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, released the Karnataka KCET Results 2023. The direct link on the KEA website is at kea.kar.nic.in allows applicants who took the Karnataka Common Entrance Test to view their results.
On May 20 and 21, 2023, approximately 2.5 lakh candidates took the KCET exam this year. There were 592 state centres for the exam, 121 of which were in Bangalore.

KCET 2023 Result: Overview

Candidates who wish to enrol in a variety of professional programs, such as Dental, Indian systems of medicine and homoeopathy, engineering, architecture, BSc Agriculture, BSc (Sericulture), BSc (Horticulture), BSc Forestry, BSc Agri Bio Tech, and BHSc (Home Science), must pass the KCET exam. For the first time this year, KEA administered the BSc Nursing entrance exam. 
The KEA 2023 counselling schedule for qualified candidates will be made available by the authorities after the release of the KCET result. Based on their KCET scores, the students who will be chosen during the counselling process will be eligible for admission.

Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education made the announcement at a press conference that was held at the KEA office.

KCET 2023 Result: Steps to check

To view the results, applicants can follow the steps given below:
    • Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
    • On the home page, press on KCET Result 2023 link available.
    • Fill in the login details and Press again on 'submit'.
    • Your result will be showcased on the screen.
    • Save the page for later needs.
      

First Published: Jun 15 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

