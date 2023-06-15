Karnataka KCET Results 2023 declared at kea.kar.nic.in, here's how to check



The official websites, kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in providing access to scorecards for exam participants. Previously, it was anticipated that the results would be released on June 14. On June 15, 2023, the Karnataka Examination Authority, or KEA, released the Karnataka KCET Results 2023. The direct link on the KEA website is at kea.kar.nic.in allows applicants who took the Karnataka Common Entrance Test to view their results.

On May 20 and 21, 2023, approximately 2.5 lakh candidates took the KCET exam this year. There were 592 state centres for the exam, 121 of which were in Bangalore.



KCET 2023 Result: Overview



The KEA 2023 counselling schedule for qualified candidates will be made available by the authorities after the release of the KCET result. Based on their KCET scores, the students who will be chosen during the counselling process will be eligible for admission. Candidates who wish to enrol in a variety of professional programs, such as Dental, Indian systems of medicine and homoeopathy, engineering, architecture, BSc Agriculture, BSc (Sericulture), BSc (Horticulture), BSc Forestry, BSc Agri Bio Tech, and BHSc (Home Science), must pass the KCET exam. For the first time this year, KEA administered the BSc Nursing entrance exam.

Dr. M.C. Sudhakar, Minister for Higher Education made the announcement at a press conference that was held at the KEA office.



KCET 2023 Result: Steps to check



• Go to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. To view the results, applicants can follow the steps given below:

• Fill in the login details and Press again on 'submit'. • On the home page, press on KCET Result 2023 link available.

• Save the page for later needs. • Your result will be showcased on the screen.



