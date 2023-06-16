Gujarat TET 2 result 2023 declared at official website, details here

It has also provided candidates with the opportunity to challenge the Gujarat TET 2 answer key for 2023. To check the Gujarat TET 2 exam result in 2023, candidates should use their confirmation number and date of birth. According to the sources, approximately 2.37 lakh candidates took the written exam, which was held at over 440 exam centres.

Today, June 15, the results of paper 2 of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) were released by the Gandhinagar office of the Gujarat State Examination Board. On the official website at sebexam.org, Gujarat TET 2 result 2023 will be available to those who took the written exam. The Gujarat TET 2 exam was given by the Board on April 23 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Upper Primary Teachers' (classes 6 to 8) Gujarat SEB Exam TET 2 2023 results were released.