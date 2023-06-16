Gujarat TET 2 result 2023 declared at official website, details here

Today, June 15, the results of paper 2 of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) were released by the Gandhinagar office of the Gujarat State Examination Board. On the official website at sebexam.org, Gujarat TET 2 result 2023 will be available to those who took the written exam. The Gujarat TET 2 exam was given by the Board on April 23 from 3 pm to 5 pm. Upper Primary Teachers' (classes 6 to 8) Gujarat SEB Exam TET 2 2023 results were released.
It has also provided candidates with the opportunity to challenge the Gujarat TET 2 answer key for 2023. To check the Gujarat TET 2 exam result in 2023, candidates should use their confirmation number and date of birth. According to the sources, approximately 2.37 lakh candidates took the written exam, which was held at over 440 exam centres.
Gujarat TET 2 result 2023: Steps to check
Step 1: Go to the official portal at sebexam.org
Step 2: On the homepage, search for the Gujarat TET 2 result 2023 link.
Step 3: Fill in the needed credentials like confirmation number and birth date.
Step 4: Submit the information
Step 5: The Gujarat TET 2 result 2023 will be showcased on the display.
Step 6: Download Gujarat SEB Exam TET 2 result 2023 and save it for later.
Gujarat TET 2 result 2023: Overview
The minimum scores that applicants must earn on the eligibility test in order to pass it are the Special TET Gujarat Cut-Off Marks 2023. For applicants from the general category, these minimum qualifying marks are 90 marks or 60 per cent of the total. whereas, the minimum qualifying marks for reserved categories such as SC/ST/EBC/EWS/PH are 82 marks or 55% of the total.
There are 150 marks for the Gujarat Upper Primary Teachers exam. In order to shortlist candidates for teaching positions in various schools, the Gujarat TET 2 recruitment was held for classes 1 to 5 who participated in the Gujarat TET 1 test while classes 6 to 8 participated in the Gujarat TET 2 test.