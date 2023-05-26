Home / General news / Exams / News / RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER 10th Results to be out today

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER 10th Results to be out today

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2023 is to be out today. Check Ajmer Board class 10th Result on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
RBSE 10th Result 2023: Rajasthan BSER 10th Results to be out today

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The RBSE 10th result 2023 will be available soon from the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). The Rajasthan Board is expected to announce the RBSE 10th result 2023 today at 4 p.m., according to reports. Although, the date and time of the RBSE 10th result have not been officially announced by the authorities.
After the results are announced, students who took the exams will be able to view and download their RBSE 10th Result 2023 from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. On May 18, the RBSE also delivered the Class 12th Board Results for the Science and Commerce streams.

Yesterday at 3:15 p.m., Rajasthan education minister BD Kalla announced the results of the RBSE class 12th arts exam. The board is expected to announce the class 10th result 2023 today after the announcement of the class 12th arts result.

RBSE 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check Ajmer Board Class 10th Result

    • Visit the official site of the Rajasthan Board at www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
    • Press on the exam result 2023.
    • Click on the RBSE 10th result 2023.
    • Fill in the suitable details.
    • Click on the submit button.
    • Presently, your result is on the interface. 

Also Read

CBSE Results 2023: Everything you need to know to check at website

PSEB Board Class 12 Result 2023 soon at pseb.ac.in, details inside

Haryana Board Results 2023: Date, How, Where to view result of HBSE

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Fake Notice on Result Date Circulates

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

TS EAMCET result 2023 declared on eamcet.tsche.ac.in, details inside

Maharashtra HSE results 2023: MSBSHSE 12th results, details inside

GSEB SSC Gujarat Board Result: Everything you need to know about result

MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023: Everything you need to know about result

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Results 2023: Details about Nagaland 10th, 12th results

Topics :Rajasthan Board resultsClass 10 resultsRajasthan Board

First Published: May 26 2023 | 11:10 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story