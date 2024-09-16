21-day quarantine, tests: Bengaluru airport sets up Mpox testing stations

Bengaluru airport has opened four Mpox sscreening stations, where authorities are checking all the international travellers for elevated temperature and other symptoms.

Those who test positive will be required to undergo a 21-day mandatory quarantine, similar to the protocols implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

A spokesperson for the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) said that the airport is ready with safety protocols.

“All international passengers arriving at the airport are being thoroughly checked for elevated temperatures as part of the screening process,” the spokesperson said.

As of now, India has reported one case of Mpox, but it was not the variant for which WHO has sounded alert. The case in India is not the Clade 1b strain, which is considered the more virulent form of the virus.