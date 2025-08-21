Home / Health / ADHD medication linked to lower risk of substance abuse, crime

ADHD medication linked to lower risk of substance abuse, crime

New research suggests stimulant treatments may protect people with ADHD from serious harms such as drug abuse, suicidal behaviour, road accidents and criminal convictions

ADHD medication
ADHD medication is linked to reduced risks of substance misuse, accidents and other serious harms, according to a new study. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 5:20 PM IST
If you or someone you know lives with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you’ll know it’s about more than just trouble concentrating or feeling restless. The condition can also bring bigger challenges, varying from substance abuse and self-harm to accidents and even criminal behaviour.
 
Now, new study has found that people who manage ADHD with medication are significantly less likely to experience suicidal behaviours, criminal convictions, drug abuse or accidents. The findings suggest that ADHD treatment may offer protection beyond managing core symptoms, potentially changing lives.
 

The study at a glance

 
Researchers from Southampton University in the UK and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm looked at nearly 150,000 individuals aged 6 to 64, all newly diagnosed with ADHD, to see whether medication affected more than just attention.
 
The study, published in the British Medical Journal, examined the effects of drug treatment for ADHD on five critical outcomes: suicidal behaviours, substance misuse, accidental injuries, transport accidents and committing crime. They looked at both first-time and recurrent events.
 
By comparing those who began medication within three months of diagnosis to those who didn’t, and tracking them over two years, they uncovered some eye-opening patterns.
 

What did the study find?

 
The study found that people who took ADHD medication were less likely to experience a range of harmful events:
 
  • Suicidal behaviour: Risk dropped by around 17 per cent for first-time incidents and 15 per cent for repeated episodes.
  • Substance misuse: Lowered by 15 per cent for first-time misuse and 25 per cent for recurring problems.
  • Transport accidents: Reduced by 12 per cent for initial accidents and 16 per cent for repeat cases.
  • Criminal behaviour: decreased by 13 per cent for first convictions and 25 per cent for repeat offences.
  • Accidental injuries: Drop of about 4 per cent was seen for recurrent cases.
 
"Oftentimes, there is no information on what the risks are if you don't treat ADHD," said Professor Samuele Cortese, study author and professor of child and adolescent psychiatry at University of Southampton. "Now we have evidence they [drugs] can reduce these risks."
 

Stimulants vs non-stimulants

 
Stimulant medications such as methylphenidate consistently outperformed non-stimulants like atomoxetine in reducing risky outcomes. This aligns with current clinical guidelines recommending stimulants as the first-line treatment for ADHD.
 

Limitations of the study

 
The study’s strength lies in its large sample size, use of national health registers, and a robust design, which make the findings more reliable and less likely to be explained by other factors.
 
However, there were still some gaps. The researchers could not:
 
  • Track dosages of medication or check if people were taking it regularly as prescribed.
  • Measure the severity of ADHD symptoms, meaning it’s unclear whether the benefits were spread across all patients or mainly those with more severe cases.
 
It’s also important to note that while ADHD medication helps many people, it does not work for everyone. More research is needed to understand why some people don’t respond and to explore what other treatments could also be effective.
 

Balancing medication with broader care

 
For people living with ADHD, these findings are encouraging. If medication works, it may not only ease symptoms but also improve many other areas of life.
 
The study also offers reassurance for governments investing in ADHD care, showing that wider access to treatment could have positive effects on society as a whole.
 
Still, medication isn’t the only answer. Experts say that it should be seen as one part of a broader approach that includes psychological therapies to build emotional regulation, organisational skills and problem-solving. These supports can be used alongside, or instead of, medication.
 
However, in disadvantaged communities, people often rely more heavily on medication because psychological therapies are harder to obtain.
 
High-quality diagnosis and tailored treatment plans are key to making sure every person with ADHD gets the support that’s right for them.
   
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

