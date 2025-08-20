New guidelines on blood pressure management: What you need to know

The American Heart Association (AHA), along with the American College of Cardiology (ACC), has now updated its High blood pressure has quietly become one of the biggest health burdens worldwide, often going unnoticed until it leads to something serious., along with the, has now updated its blood pressure guidelines, focusing on prevention, early action, and personalised care. For patients and families, these changes are designed to make blood pressure management more relatable and achievable in daily life.

Smarter tools for risk detection

One of the standout changes is the introduction of a new risk calculator called PREVENT (Predicting Risk of Cardiovascular Disease EVENTs). This tool helps doctors customise treatment by looking beyond the numbers on your BP monitor. It considers factors such as kidney health, whether you’re already on statins, and even the challenges of living in a disadvantaged neighbourhood, where hypertension is often more common.

Laboratory testing has also been updated to ensure more reliable results, so that treatment is based on clear evidence rather than guesswork. Protecting your brain health The new guidelines draw attention to something often overlooked: the strong link between high blood pressure and memory loss or dementia. Hypertension is known to damage small blood vessels in the brain and is associated with Alzheimer’s disease. Research shows that getting blood pressure under control early doesn’t just protect your heart – it also helps safeguard brain health over the long term. Tailored medication strategies The days of 'one pill fits all' are over. The refreshed guidelines underline that many people, especially those with type 2 diabetes, obesity, or kidney disease, may need a more customised approach. Doctors are encouraged to consider options ranging from ACE inhibitors and ARBs to calcium-channel blockers, GLP-1 medications, or thiazide diuretics.

Special focus on pregnancy Blood pressure management during and after pregnancy gets particular attention. Conditions like pre-eclampsia can pose risks for both mother and baby, making early detection vital. Blood pressure categories during pregnancy are now clearly defined: Non-hypertensive: under 140/90 mm Hg

under 140/90 mm Hg Hypertension in pregnancy: 140/90 mm Hg or higher

in pregnancy: 140/90 mm Hg or higher Severe hypertension: 160/110 mm Hg or higher Here, the first number (systolic) measures pressure when the heart contracts, while the second (diastolic) reflects pressure when the heart rests. Updated categories for all adults For the general population, the AHA and ACC now outline six categories:

Normal: under 120/80 mm Hg

under 120/80 mm Hg Elevated: 120–129 systolic and under 80 diastolic

120–129 systolic and under 80 diastolic Stage 1 Hypertension: 130–139 systolic or 80–89 diastolic

130–139 systolic or 80–89 diastolic Stage 2 Hypertension: 140/90 mm Hg or higher

140/90 mm Hg or higher Severe Hypertension: over 180/120 mm Hg without symptoms

over 180/120 mm Hg without symptoms Hypertensive Emergency: over 180/120 with urgent symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, vision problems, or trouble speaking Severe hypertension without organ damage can often be managed with timely adjustments to oral medicines. However, hypertensive emergencies need immediate hospital care to prevent damage to vital organs. Lifestyle comes first If your readings place you in stage 1 hypertension (systolic 130–139), medication isn’t the first step anymore. Doctors will first encourage lifestyle changes that can have a major impact:

Reduce daily salt intake to around 2,300 mg, ideally 1,500 mg

Follow the DASH diet, rich in vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean meats, legumes, and healthy oils

Avoid alcohol completely, as even small amounts raise hypertension risk

Aim for a modest weight loss of 5 per cent if overweight

Stay physically active for at least 150 minutes a week, reduce stress, and maintain a regular sleep routine Getting home monitoring right Perhaps one of the most empowering changes is the emphasis on home monitoring. Taking your blood pressure correctly at home can help prevent misdiagnosis. The guidelines suggest: