AHPI and Star Health to resume cashless hospital services from Oct 10

It was also agreed that the parties will make all efforts to ensure that the other outstanding issues, including tariff revisions, are resolved by October 31, a joint statement said

To prevent similar incidents in future and to protect customer interests, the AHPI will help form a group of industry leaders who will collaborate with the key insurers to reach an industry-level agreement, it said. | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2025 | 11:50 PM IST
The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) and the Star Health and Allied Insurance Company on Sunday said they have mutually decided to restore cashless services at AHPI member hospitals effective October 10.

It was also agreed that the parties will make all efforts to ensure that the other outstanding issues, including tariff revisions, are resolved by October 31, a joint statement said.

To prevent similar incidents in future and to protect customer interests, the AHPI will help form a group of industry leaders who will collaborate with the key insurers to reach an industry-level agreement, it said.

This decision has been taken in the interest of the patients and the policyholders to ensure that they continue to receive timely, hassle-free access to healthcare services without financial distress, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :healthcareStar Health

First Published: Sep 21 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

