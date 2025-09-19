From frowns to smiles: These 7 tiny expressions speed up visible ageing

You probably don’t realise it, but your face is keeping score. Every frown at a tough text, every squint at your laptop screen, every pout in frustration—these small, everyday expressions might be leaving behind something more permanent than just a fleeting emotion: fine lines and wrinkles.

7 common facial expressions carving lines on your face

Here are the big culprits:

1. Frowning (aka worry lines):

That furrow between your eyebrows comes from the glabellar muscle tightening. Over time, the “11 lines” can stick around even when your face is relaxed.

Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist & Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, said, “These lines get more difficult to remove as you age. Eventually, they may develop into wrinkles.”

2. Squinting (crow’s feet): Whether caused by sunlight, screen glare or weak eyesight, the orbicularis oculi muscles contract, leaving fine lines fanning from the corners of your eyes. “Squinting gives you crow’s feet, a weird-sounding word, but it’s because these lines resemble the talons of a crow. Basically, they are diagonal and horizontal wrinkles, also known as lateral canthal lines, that fan out from the corners of the eyes,” said Dr Gizem Seymenoglu, medical aesthetician, Longevita. 3. Raising eyebrows (forehead lines): Those moments of surprise or emphasis engage the frontalis muscle, leaving horizontal creases across your forehead. “When the face relaxes, these lines initially disappear, but they may eventually become permanent,” said Dr Parwanda.

4. Nose scrunching (bunny lines): That innocent nose wrinkle while laughing or reacting to something gross is powered by the nasalis muscle. Repetition deepens tiny lines across the bridge of your nose. “Have you ever seen the nose of a twitching bunny? That’s exactly where bunny lines get their name from. While several muscles play a role, the key player here is the nasalis muscle, which is what you use to flare your nostrils,” said Dr Seymenoglu. 5. Pursing lips (smoker’s or straw lines): Smoking , drinking through straws or even certain speech habits cause repetitive puckering of the orbicularis oris muscle, leaving vertical lines around the mouth.

“They might appear worse in smokers as a result of collagen breakdown,” said Dr Seymenoglu. 6. Pouting (the sulk lines): Whether it’s the duck-face selfie, a sulk or exaggerated lip push, pouting also strains the orbicularis oris. Over time, it deepens fine lines above and around the lips. 7. Smiling (laugh lines): The most joyful expression can also deepen nasolabial folds—those creases running from the nose to the mouth. “The repetitive muscle contraction from smiling can deepen nasolabial folds extending from your nose all the way to the mouth,” said Dr Rachana Tataria, Breast Reconstruction & Plastic Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Mulund.