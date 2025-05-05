Thailand reports anthrax outbreak after rare death: What you should know

Thailand has issued a health alert following reports of anthrax cases in the country. There have been three cases of anthrax in a northeastern province bordering Laos, according to Thai health authorities. One of them died while 98 people remain under surveillance for the disease, reports the Bangkok Post.

How did the Thailand anthrax outbreak happen?

The Thai health ministry said the fatality was the first of its kind in Thailand in three decades. He fell ill on April 27 and died on April 30. Local health authorities think the infection came from a group of people who butchered cattle and distributed beef for participants in a merit-making activity.

What is anthrax and how does it spread?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the national public health agency of the United States, anthrax is a serious infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis, which primarily affects animals but can also infect humans through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

Types of anthrax infections and their symptoms

CDC says there are five main ways anthrax affects people:

Cutaneous (skin): It is the most common form. It occurs when spores enter the body through cuts or abrasions in the skin. Symptoms include a raised, itchy bump resembling an insect bite that develops into a painless sore with a black center. With prompt antibiotic treatment, cutaneous anthrax is typically curable.

It is the most common form. It occurs when spores enter the body through cuts or abrasions in the skin. Symptoms include a raised, itchy bump resembling an insect bite that develops into a painless sore with a black center. With prompt antibiotic treatment, cutaneous anthrax is typically curable. Inhalation: The most serious form, occurring when spores are inhaled. Initial symptoms may resemble a common cold but can progress rapidly to severe respiratory distress and shock. Inhalation anthrax requires aggressive antibiotic therapy and supportive care.

The most serious form, occurring when spores are inhaled. Initial symptoms may resemble a common cold but can progress rapidly to severe respiratory distress and shock. Inhalation anthrax requires aggressive antibiotic therapy and supportive care. Gastrointestinal: Results from consuming contaminated meat. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. Gastrointestinal anthrax is associated with high mortality rates due to delayed diagnosis and rapid progression.

Results from consuming contaminated meat. Symptoms include severe abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea. Gastrointestinal anthrax is associated with high mortality rates due to delayed diagnosis and rapid progression. Metalwork: This rare and newly discovered form of anthrax has shown up in a few welders and metalworkers. It’s not a typical workplace hazard, but this one causes a very serious kind of pneumonia that can turn deadly.

This rare and newly discovered form of anthrax has shown up in a few welders and metalworkers. It’s not a typical workplace hazard, but this one causes a very serious kind of pneumonia that can turn deadly. Injections: This type of anthrax has been seen in people who inject drugs, especially heroin. Injection anthrax is similar to the skin form but goes much deeper, infecting the muscles and tissues under the skin where the drug was injected.

Diagnosis and treatment of anthrax infection

Early diagnosis of anthrax is crucial. Depending on the form, doctors may perform skin lesion tests, blood tests, chest X-rays, or stool tests to confirm infection.

Treatment typically involves a 60-day course of antibiotics such as ciprofloxacin, doxycycline, or levofloxacin. In severe cases, antitoxins like raxibacumab or obiltoxaximab may be administered alongside supportive care, including ventilators and fluids.

The report by Bangkok Post said in total, 636 people in Thailand were believed to have come into contact with the disease and all 636 people received doxycycline, a broad-spectrum antibiotic, for seven days in a row.

Is it safe to travel to Thailand amid the anthrax outbreak?

Yes, it is — but you should stay alert.

Health authorities in Thailand have not issued any travel restrictions, but they have warned people against eating raw meat, a staple in the country’s northeast. Travellers are advised to keep themselves updated on the evolving situation and follow public health advisories.

Travel safety tips to avoid anthrax exposure in Thailand

Don’t eat undercooked or raw meat, especially beef, from unverified sources

Avoid handling livestock or animal products in villages or outdoor markets

Wash your hands thoroughly after any contact with animals or soil

How to prevent anthrax infection

Avoid contact with potentially contaminated animal products

Ensure meat is thoroughly cooked before consumption

Use protective gear when handling animals or animal products

Vaccinate livestock in high-risk areas to prevent outbreaks

Educate communities about the risks and prevention methods associated with anthrax

Anthrax outbreaks and treatment challenges in India

Anthrax cases in India are often localised. Outbreaks have been reported in states like Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Jharkhand, primarily due to handling or consumption of infected animal products.

According to a 2023 paper titled Human anthrax in India in recent times: A systematic review & risk mapping published in the journal One Health, anthrax is endemic in several Indian states, with Odisha being notably affected. Over the past 15 years, Odisha has reported at least 1,208 human anthrax cases, resulting in 436 deaths. Other states such as Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have also reported cases, though to a lesser extent. For instance, Karnataka documented 541 livestock anthrax outbreaks between 1987 and 2016.

How much does anthrax treatment cost in India?

In India, generic antibiotics like ciprofloxacin are widely available and affordable, costing as little as ₹1.50 per tablet. However, advanced treatments like antitoxins are more expensive and may not be readily accessible.