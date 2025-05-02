Text neck syndrome is real-and it's the next big office health hazard

If your neck feels sore after hours of scrolling, working on laptops, or binge-watching videos on your phone, you’re not alone. Welcome to the age of “text neck syndrome”, a modern lifestyle condition that is quietly creeping into the lives of office-goers, college students, and anyone glued to their screens.

“It’s not just a stiff neck, it’s a real medical condition,” says Dr Deepti Sinha, Lead Consultant, Department of ENT at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. “Text neck syndrome is caused by repetitive stress and poor posture from frequently looking down at devices like smartphones or tablets. When the head is consistently tilted forward, it strains the muscles in the neck and upper back, leading to pain and stiffness.”

What is text neck syndrome and why is it becoming more common?

Think about the last time you checked your phone. Chances are, your head was tilted forward. That angle, often 45–60 degrees, increases the pressure on your cervical spine, said Dr Sinha. According to a study published in Surgical Technology International, the human head weighs 10–12 pounds in a neutral position, but tilting it forward by 60 degrees can feel like carrying 60 pounds on your neck!

Over time, this poor posture leads to what’s known as “text neck syndrome”, now a growing concern among professionals, students, and especially young adults and teens.

ALSO READ: Brain rot and screen overload: How your phone may be wrecking your focus "It is increasingly seen in office workers and professionals who spend long hours on computers without proper ergonomic (or human factor) support," Dr Sinha points out.

Early signs and symptoms of text neck to watch out for

Before you dismiss that minor neck stiffness as “just a bad pillow day”, here are the early red flags of text neck:

Nagging neck pain or tightness

Headaches (especially after long screen time)

Shoulder and upper back tension

Reduced neck mobility

Feeling fatigued even while sitting

These symptoms might seem mild at first, but ignoring them can lead to nerve compression, spinal degeneration, and even chronic migraines over time.

How dctors diagnose text neck and when to get checked

Text neck syndrome isn’t diagnosed with a single test. Physicians rely on:

Detailed medical history

Physical examination: including your posture, neck movement, and muscle tenderness

Imaging (X-rays or MRI) if symptoms persist or to rule out disc or nerve issues

“The goal is to identify poor posture habits and rule out other spine-related conditions,” Dr Sinha explains.

Best treatments and therapy for text neck syndrome

The good news is that one does not need surgery or heavy medication in most cases. The treatment is usually non-invasive and focuses on:

Physical therapy: Exercises that strengthen neck and upper back muscles

Exercises that strengthen neck and upper back muscles Posture correction: Learning to maintain a neutral spine

Learning to maintain a neutral spine Ergonomic tweaks: Might include efforts like adjusting chair height, screen level, and using back support

Might include efforts like adjusting chair height, screen level, and using back support Pain management: Should be done under a doctor’s guidance

ALSO READ: 12 sleep myths doctors want you to stop believing-before it harms you "Most importantly, reducing device use or taking regular breaks is essential for long-term relief," Dr Sinha emphasises.

Simple changes that can fix your screen posture at work

You don’t have to give up your phone or laptop to prevent text neck. Just build healthier habits:

Take a break every 30–60 minutes

Keep screens at eye level (use stands or stack books if needed)

Use ergonomic chairs and maintain a supportive sitting posture

Stretch regularly, especially your neck, shoulders, and upper back

Exercises and daily habits to prevent tech-related neck strain

Do daily exercises like:

Chin tucks: Helps align the spine and strengthen neck muscles

Helps align the spine and strengthen neck muscles Shoulder blade squeezes: Releases upper back tension

Releases upper back tension Neck stretches: Improves flexibility

Improves flexibility Posture drills: Practise sitting with your ears over shoulders and shoulders relaxed

“Doing these regularly can significantly reduce the risk of developing or worsening text neck syndrome,” says Dr Sinha.