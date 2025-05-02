Text neck syndrome is real-and it's the next big office health hazard

If your neck feels sore after hours of scrolling, working on laptops, or binge-watching videos on your phone, you’re not alone. Welcome to the age of “text neck syndrome”, a modern lifestyle condition that is quietly creeping into the lives of office-goers, college students, and anyone glued to their screens.
“It’s not just a stiff neck, it’s a real medical condition,” says Dr Deepti Sinha, Lead Consultant, Department of ENT at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi. “Text neck syndrome is caused by repetitive stress and poor posture from frequently looking down at devices like smartphones or tablets. When the head is consistently tilted forward, it strains the muscles in the neck and upper back, leading to pain and stiffness.”
What is text neck syndrome and why is it becoming more common?
Think about the last time you checked your phone. Chances are, your head was tilted forward. That angle, often 45–60 degrees, increases the pressure on your cervical spine, said Dr Sinha. According to a study published in Surgical Technology International, the human head weighs 10–12 pounds in a neutral position, but tilting it forward by 60 degrees can feel like carrying 60 pounds on your neck!
Over time, this poor posture leads to what’s known as “text neck syndrome”, now a growing concern among professionals, students, and especially young adults and teens.
“It is increasingly seen in office workers and professionals who spend long hours on computers without proper ergonomic (or human factor) support,” Dr Sinha points out.
Simple changes that can fix your screen posture at work
You don’t have to give up your phone or laptop to prevent text neck. Just build healthier habits:
Take a break every 30–60 minutes
Keep screens at eye level (use stands or stack books if needed)
Use ergonomic chairs and maintain a supportive sitting posture
Stretch regularly, especially your neck, shoulders, and upper back
Exercises and daily habits to prevent tech-related neck strain
Do daily exercises like:
Chin tucks: Helps align the spine and strengthen neck muscles
Shoulder blade squeezes: Releases upper back tension
Neck stretches: Improves flexibility
Posture drills: Practise sitting with your ears over shoulders and shoulders relaxed
“Doing these regularly can significantly reduce the risk of developing or worsening text neck syndrome,” says Dr Sinha.
Text neck syndrome is more than just a tech problem—it’s a posture pandemic. And it’s not just about pain; poor posture can sap your energy, productivity, and mood. By understanding the risks and making small, consistent changes to your daily routine, you can save your spine without sacrificing screen time. For more health updates and wellness insights, follow #HealthWithBS