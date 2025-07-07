Are generic medicines as good as branded ones? Here's what you should know

When you pick a generic medicine over a branded one, you’re saving money, but how much do you really know about what’s in that tablet? PM Modi calls India the “Pharmacy of the World,” with the pharmaceutical industry valued at around $50 billion in FY24 and expected to grow to $120–130 billion by 2030, according to a December 2024 statement by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers. Generics drive this growth, contributing 70–80 per cent of India’s retail pharma revenue and nearly 100 per cent of volume in some areas.

However, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), under India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), which serves as the national regulatory authority for ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of pharmaceuticals, has raised some red flags. In April 2025, the CDSCO released yet another list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) drugs, highlighting persistent concerns about substandard pharmaceuticals in India.

What are generic medicines and how are they different from branded ones? A generic medicine is essentially a more affordable version of a branded drug. As Jeevan Kasara, Director and CEO of Steris Healthcare Pvt. Ltd, explained, generics contain the same active ingredient, dosage, strength, and intended use as their branded counterparts. When a pharmaceutical company’s patent expires, other companies are allowed to manufacture the same medicine, usually under its chemical name rather than a branded label. Do generics differ in dosage, strength, or effectiveness? Generics are required to match branded medicines in dosage, form, strength, route of administration, and purpose. Minor differences—such as colour, packaging, or inactive ingredients—may exist, but the core active compound remains identical.

Are generic medicines as safe and effective in real life? Jeevan Kasara stated that reputable manufacturers follow strict regulatory protocols and conduct bioequivalence studies to demonstrate that generics perform the same as branded versions in the body. CDSCO policies and international audits—such as from the USFDA or European regulators—ensure quality standards, especially for exported generics. Buying from licensed pharmacies and trusted sources is key to safety. Why do people hesitate to trust generic drugs? Dr Jagadish Hiremath, a public health expert, said, “There’s a belief that cheaper means lower quality. But that’s not true for CDSCO-approved generics.” Brand familiarity and years of marketing have made some patients wary. In specific cases—like psychiatric, thyroid, or epilepsy medications—doctors may stick with known brands due to sensitivity in absorption rates. But for most common conditions, generics are equally effective.

How much money can you save by choosing generics? Generic medicines can be 30 to 90 per cent cheaper than branded ones, according to Kasara. For young professionals without insurance, this can translate into major savings over time—without compromising quality. How can you verify if a generic medicine is trustworthy? Use this quick safety checklist: Buy only from licensed pharmacies

Check batch number and expiry date

Look for manufacturing and approval details

Prefer reputed pharmaceutical manufacturers Apps like Tata 1mg, Netmeds, and Medlife can help verify generic equivalents and manufacturer ratings. Advanced users can consult CDSCO’s site or the USFDA Orange Book.