Monday, July 07, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Health / Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study

Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study

A new study finds people who walk more than 100 minutes daily have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing chronic low back pain compared to less active peers

walking

The research says that the duration of walking is more crucial than the intensity, with longer walks yielding greater benefits for spinal health. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Walking for more than 100 minutes a day may help reduce the risk of developing chronic low back pain, suggests a new study published in JAMA Network Open titled Volume and Intensity of Walking and Risk of Chronic Low Back Pain. The study, which analysed data from over 11,000 adults in Norway, found that people who walked over 100 minutes daily had a 23 per cent lower risk of chronic low back pain compared to those who walked less than 78 minutes per day. The research also showed that walking at a brisk pace may offer some additional benefits, but the total time spent walking seems to matter more than the speed.
 

Why is chronic low back pain a major concern?

Chronic low back pain is a widespread issue. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 619 million people worldwide were living with low back pain in 2020, and this number is expected to rise to 843 million by 2050. For many, this pain isn’t just an occasional discomfort, it lasts for at least three consecutive months and can severely impact daily life and mobility.

Can daily walking help prevent chronic back pain?

The new study strongly suggests that it can. The research indicates a dose-dependent relationship, meaning the more you walk, the lower your risk, up to about 100 minutes per day. Beyond this, the benefits level off but still hold strong.

Is brisk walking more effective than slow walking?

Yes, but not as much as the time you spend walking. The study also looked at walking intensity (basically, how brisk your walk is). People who walked at a moderate to brisk pace had an additional reduction in risk. However, walking longer had a bigger impact on lowering chronic low back pain risk than just walking faster.

Why does walking protect your spine and reduce pain?

Walking:

Also Read

Ayushman Bharat van

1,300 nurses appointed in Delhi govt hospitals; Ayushman vans launched

Healthy food, Healthy diet, diet, food, protein rich diet

Mind diet boosts brain health: What foods should you put on your plate

Elderly, Senior citizen

Why ageing differs: Inflammation may be more lifestyle than biology

Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla explores bone health, radiation effects on the ISS

vaping risks, e-cigarettes

Vaping risks: Are e-cigarettes silently fuelling future lung cancer cases?

  • Improves mobility and reduces stiffness
  • Encourages better blood circulation, which can ease inflammation
  • Activates muscles that support the spine, like the glutes and core
  • Boosts the release of feel-good hormones like endorphins, which can help reduce the mental stress linked to chronic pain
Researchers emphasise that even small, frequent walks throughout the day add up and can make a big difference.

How can you walk more if you’re always short on time?

Here are some expert-backed tips to sneak more steps into your day:
  • Start small: Begin with 5–10 minute walks and gradually increase
  • Be consistent: Walking daily is better than walking a lot on just one or two days
  • Break it up: Short walks count. You don’t need one long session
  • Walk smart: Choose comfortable shoes and flat surfaces to avoid injury
  • Level up slowly: As your body adapts, you can increase your walking speed and distance

Why else should you move more during the day?

Here are some other benefits of incorporating movement throughout the day:
For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS 
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.
 

More From This Section

hospitals health hospital bed

NMC relaxes medical faculty rules, aims to widen pool of medical professors

nipah virus kerala

Centre to deploy team for health measures after Kerala confirms Nipah case

Chart

Diabetes myths vs facts: 15 health risks you may be unknowingly taking

heart attack in women

How heart attack symptoms in women differ from men and why it matters

WHO's 3 by 35 plan targets 50% tax hike on tobacco, alcohol, sugary drinks

WHO's '3 by 35' plan aims 50% tax hike on tobacco, alcohol, sugary drinks

Topics : Health with BS BS Web Reports Back pain Chronic low back pain walking brisk walking Health Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon