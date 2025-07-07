Want to avoid chronic back pain? Walk over 100 minutes a day, says study

Walking for more than 100 minutes a day may help reduce the risk of developing chronic low back pain, suggests a new study published in JAMA Network Open titled Volume and Intensity of Walking and Risk of Chronic Low Back Pain. The study, which analysed data from over 11,000 adults in Norway, found that people who walked over 100 minutes daily had a 23 per cent lower risk of chronic low back pain compared to those who walked less than 78 minutes per day. The research also showed that walking at a brisk pace may offer some additional benefits, but the total time spent walking seems to matter more than the speed.
Why is chronic low back pain a major concern?
Chronic low back pain is a widespread issue. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 619 million people worldwide were living with low back pain in 2020, and this number is expected to rise to 843 million by 2050. For many, this pain isn’t just an occasional discomfort, it lasts for at least three consecutive months and can severely impact daily life and mobility.
Can daily walking help prevent chronic back pain?
The new study strongly suggests that it can. The research indicates a dose-dependent relationship, meaning the more you walk, the lower your risk, up to about 100 minutes per day. Beyond this, the benefits level off but still hold strong.
Is brisk walking more effective than slow walking?
Yes, but not as much as the time you spend walking. The study also looked at walking intensity (basically, how brisk your walk is). People who walked at a moderate to brisk pace had an additional reduction in risk. However, walking longer had a bigger impact on lowering chronic low back pain risk than just walking faster.
Why does walking protect your spine and reduce pain?
Walking:
- Improves mobility and reduces stiffness
- Encourages better blood circulation, which can ease inflammation
- Activates muscles that support the spine, like the glutes and core
- Boosts the release of feel-good hormones like endorphins, which can help reduce the mental stress linked to chronic pain
Researchers emphasise that even small, frequent walks throughout the day add up and can make a big difference.
How can you walk more if you’re always short on time?
Here are some expert-backed tips to sneak more steps into your day:
- Start small: Begin with 5–10 minute walks and gradually increase
- Be consistent: Walking daily is better than walking a lot on just one or two days
- Break it up: Short walks count. You don’t need one long session
- Walk smart: Choose comfortable shoes and flat surfaces to avoid injury
- Level up slowly: As your body adapts, you can increase your walking speed and distance
Why else should you move more during the day?
Here are some other benefits of incorporating movement throughout the day:
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.