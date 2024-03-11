AstraZeneca, Mankind Pharma partner for distribution of asthma medication

In a move aimed at addressing the growing asthma burden in India, AstraZeneca Pharma India and Mankind Pharma on Monday announced that they are collaborating to exclusively distribute AstraZeneca's asthma medication, Symbicort (inhaler), in India.

Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will maintain the intellectual property rights to budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate, while Mankind Pharma will take on the exclusive distribution responsibilities. AstraZeneca will continue as the Marketing Authorization Holder (MAH) and maintain the import licence for the medication.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

AstraZeneca's Symbicort is a combination of budesonide and formoterol fumarate dihydrate (ICS and LABA). India carries a significant burden of asthma cases, with 13 per cent of global cases and a staggering 43 per cent of global asthma deaths. This partnership aims to bridge the gap in how asthma is managed within the country.

Commenting on this, Sanjeev Panchal, Country President and Managing Director of AstraZeneca India, stated, "The partnership with Mankind Pharma presents an opportunity to accelerate access and maximise the potential of our asthma drug as well as the turbuhaler, which is a simple device2, efficient in consistently delivering a higher proportion of respirable particles than other devices. As much as we are excited to bring innovative medicine to India fast, we are equally invested in improving access strategically in the country."

Mankind Pharma, a pharmaceutical company in India, boasts a vast distribution network with over 16,000 field personnel and 13,000 stockists.

Speaking on the same, Atish Majumdar, Sr. President – Sales and Marketing at Mankind Pharma stated, “We are excited to partner with AstraZeneca to make their innovative therapy flagship brand Symbicort, a global standard in treating Asthma. Symbicort's dual mechanism of action and ease of use in a single inhaler can greatly help patients manage these conditions and improve their quality of life. Through our field forces’ extensive outreach, we hope to strengthen access across urban and rural markets.”