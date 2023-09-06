Cancer cases up 79% among under-50 in past 30 years, reveals study

A recent study published in the British Medical Journal (Oncology) revealed a startling 79 per cent increase in new cancer cases among people under the age of 50 over the past 30 years on a global scale.

According to a Times of India (ToI) report, the study, which examined data from the 2019 Global Burden of Disease report encompassing 29 different types of cancer across 204 countries and regions, including India, found that the number of cancer patients under 50 increased from 1.82 million in 1990 to a staggering 3.26 million in 2019. What's even more concerning is that the number of deaths from these cancers climbed by 28 per cent during the same period.

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, told TOI that improved awareness and the availability of diagnostic tools have contributed to the growth in reported cancer cases in nations like India.





Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, told TOI that improved awareness and the availability of diagnostic tools have contributed to the growth in reported cancer cases in nations like India.

He also highlighted that environmental factors such as pollution, food habits, and reduced physical activity could all be potential contributors to this surge.

The study further revealed that breast cancer constituted the most significant number of early-onset cases among those under 50 in 2019. However, the windpipe (nasopharynx) and prostate cancers exhibited the most significant increase since 1990.

Between 1990 and 2019, early-onset windpipe and prostate cancers rose annually at an estimated 2.28 per cent and 2.23 per cent, respectively, while early-onset liver cancer showed a decline by approximately 2.88 per cent, showed the study.

Dr Randhir Sud, Chairman of Medanta Institute of Digestive and Hepatobiliary Sciences, attributed the decline in liver cancer to the introduction of Hepatitis B vaccination in the universal immunisation program. However, he warned that the rising incidence of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease could potentially reverse these gains.

Based on the trends observed over the past 30 years, experts project that the global number of new early-onset cancer cases and associated deaths could surge by an additional 31 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively, by the year 2030. Individuals in their 40s are particularly vulnerable to this alarming trend.





While genetic factors likely play a role, the study identifies high consumption of red meat and salt, low intake of fruits and milk, alcohol consumption, and tobacco use as the primary risk factors for the most common cancers among individuals under 50.

The study emphasises the urgent need for prevention and early detection efforts and optimal treatment strategies encompassing the unique supportive care needs of younger patients.

In 2022, India recorded around 146,000 cancer cases, and projections indicate that this number is set to rise to 157,000 by 2025.