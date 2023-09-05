Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.11%)
65703.56 + 75.42
Nifty (0.26%)
19578.75 + 49.95
Nifty Midcap (1.02%)
40236.00 + 405.65
Nifty Smallcap (0.94%)
5848.00 + 54.20
Nifty Bank (0.15%)
44645.50 + 67.20
Heatmap

Cough syrups to painkillers: Bar codes on 11 habit-forming drugs soon

According to the health ministry, this is being done to stop the misuse and illicit trade of these drugs

pharma, medicine, drugs

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 10:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The health ministry may soon introduce mandatory bar coding for 11 habit-forming drugs to stop their misuse and illicit trade, Mint reported on Tuesday. These drugs include some cough syrups, painkillers and sleeping tablets.

According to the report, these medicines include codeine-based cough syrups, fentanyl and its analogues, buprenorphine injections, tramadol, alprazolam, nitrazepam, diazepam, lorazepam, clonazepam, zolpidem and ketamine. Some of these are commonly used as sleeping pills for pain relief and to control anxiety.

Moreover, the Centre will also put QR codes on these medicines, also known as narcotics, to allow authorities to trace and track their manufacture and purchase digitally.

In August, the Centre announced a compulsory quick response (QR) code or bar code on the packaging of 300 lifesaving drugs falling under Schedule H—drugs that cannot be purchased without a doctor's prescription.

Some of these commonly used branded drugs are Allegra, Augmentin, Shelcal, Azythral, Calpol, Dolo, Fabiflu, Meftal Spas, Montair and Pan-D.

Also Read: England's NHS introduces 7-minute 'under the skin' cancer treatment

An expert panel of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) also recommended that active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and formulations be also brought under the QR code rule, the Mint report added.

Also Read

Medicines for anxiety, diabetes to get cheaper as NPPA fixes ceiling prices

LG S95QR 9.1.5 sound bar review: Expansive audio for cinema-like experience

Soon, you may be able to use the same QR codes for e-Rupee and UPI payments

Sony launches HT-S2000 5.1 channel Dolby Atmos sound bar: Price, features

EPL: Sauna, nose taping, special glasses part of Haaland's sleeping routine

IREDA signs a pact with IIFCL to finance renewable energy projects

AIPEF terms Centre's coal import-related directives an additional load

GeM's provision of penal interest on delayed payments to start from Sept

ICAR signs agreement with Bayer for resource technology development

PFC inks pact to provide Rs 1,229 cr term loan to Assam Petrochemicals


Coding of the medicines is expected to provide information like unique product identification code, name of the API, brand name, name and address of the manufacturer, batch number, batch size, and date of manufacture and expiry.

"These 11 medicines fall under the category of habit-forming drugs. Not only are they being misused, their semi-finished products or raw materials are being trafficked to the chemical industry. That is why it is important to keep surveillance on the sale and purchase of these drugs," an official was also quoted in the report as saying.

According to a 2019 report by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the National Drug Dependence Treatment Centre, AIIMS, around 2.5 million people in India are addicted to pharmaceutical habit-forming drugs.

Also Read: Early heart attacks and strokes are connected with unhealthy traits: Study
Topics : Pharma industry QR codes on drugs drugs anxiety BS Web Reports Health Ministry Medicines painkillers Cough syrup

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon