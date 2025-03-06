Centre considers faculty sharing to tackle shortage, add 10K medical seats

The Union health ministry is open to faculty sharing between medical colleges to address the faculty shortage as it prepares a roadmap for adding 10,000 new medical seats in 2025-26.

It is assessing the faculty shortage, modernising the curriculum, ensuring the affordability of medical education, and expanding postgraduate (PG) and specialisation courses. Several experts have recommended expanding the faculty pool by permitting the sharing of faculty between medical colleges, particularly in non-clinical subjects, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said.

At the same time, the ministry is looking to convene a stakeholder consultation to finalise a roadmap for meeting faculty requirements and development in May this year. To enhance the medical education infrastructure, the ministry will also aim to map existing undergraduate (UG), PG, and super-speciality course seats in government medical colleges and strengthen a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Srivastava said they will also assess potential facilities to start Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses and identify private hospitals to start standalone PG institutes by September 2025. “A shift to Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) has also been recommended to focus on practical skills and patient-centric care,” she added. Meanwhile, the health ministry is also chalking out a deadline-bound, step-by-step implementation plan for establishing 200 day-care cancer centres (DCCCs) and adding 10,000 medical seats in financial year (FY) 2025-26. The Centre is targeting the addition of 75,000 new medical seats in five years, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement last year.

“Around 13,000 medical seats have been added in FY24-25, and we will be adding 10,000 seats this year,” Health Minister JP Nadda said in a webinar session held on Wednesday to discuss possible pathways to implement health-related Budget announcements. To strengthen cancer care, the government is also aiming to establish DCCCs in all district hospitals in the next three years, with 200 centres set to open in FY26. While the ministry has identified manpower shortages, lack of training, and the absence of a referral system between different strata of health centres, it aims to start by commissioning a gap analysis and conducting surveys to identify high-need areas for DCCC implementation by April 2025.