Centre launches 2nd national action plan to combat antimicrobial resistance

In order to counter the growing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in the Indian population, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday launched the second version of the National Action Plan for the disease (NAP-AMR) for the period 2025 to 2029.

AMR is a major global health threat where microbes such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites evolve to resist the drugs meant to kill them.

The new plan attempts to plug gaps identified during the implementation of the first NAP-AMR (2017-21).

“NAP-AMR 2.0 addresses the gaps identified in the first NAP-AMR by increasing the ownership of AMR-related efforts, strengthening inter-sectoral coordination and ensuring stronger engagement with the private sector,” Health Minister J P Nadda said.