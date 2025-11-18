Home / Health / Vitamin K: The overlooked nutrient powering bones, blood and heart health

Vitamin K: The overlooked nutrient powering bones, blood and heart health

Beyond blood clotting, Vitamin K supports bone strength, artery protection and metabolic health, making early detection of deficiency crucial across high-risk groups

vitamin k health benefits
Green vegetables, fermented foods and dairy products provide natural Vitamin K for bone and heart health. (Photo: Adobestock)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
Once known only as the “clotting vitamin”, Vitamin K is being recognised as a crucial player in bone strength, vascular health and even metabolic and brain function. Newer research and clinical evidence are pushing this essential nutrient back into the spotlight, especially as doctors warn of rising gaps in intake across certain groups in India.
 

Role of Vit K beyond clotting

 
For decades, Vitamin K was narrowly viewed through the lens of blood clotting. But experts say this understanding is rapidly evolving. “Vitamin K helps put calcium into bones and keep it out of blood vessels,” says Dr Rahul Mathur, Department of Internal Medicine, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur. He explains that the nutrient activates osteocalcin in bones and Matrix Gla Protein (MGP) in arteries, two proteins that regulate how calcium moves through the body.
 
According to Dr Rohit Deshpande, Internal Medicine Specialist, Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, recent research also points to “anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective action”, with early links to better insulin sensitivity and reduced risk of chronic diseases. These findings, he notes, are still under active research, but promising.
 

Who is most at risk of deficiency?

 
While severe deficiency is uncommon in healthy adults, doctors warn that several groups in India remain vulnerable.
  •  Newborns, especially those who are breastfed, delivered at home or receive Vitamin K shots late. They are born with low stores, breast milk contains little Vitamin K, and missing the birth dose can lead to Vitamin K Deficiency Bleeding (VKDB), including intracranial or gastrointestinal bleeding.
  • People with chronic liver disease, as the liver is required to activate Vitamin K-dependent clotting factors. These patients often have poor absorption and poor utilisation of Vitamin K.
  • Individuals with fat-malabsorption disorders such as coeliac disease, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic pancreatitis, cystic fibrosis, extensive bowel resection or prolonged cholestatic jaundice. As Vitamin K is fat-soluble, it needs bile and pancreatic enzymes for proper absorption.
  • Long-term broad-spectrum antibiotic users, since gut bacteria produce some Vitamin K2, and prolonged antibiotic exposure reduces this internal supply.
  • People on specific medications like cholestyramine, orlistat, certain anticonvulsants, or high-dose vitamin E, all of which may interfere with Vitamin K absorption or metabolism.
 

K1 vs K2: What’s the difference?

 
Vitamin K1 (also called phylloquinone or phytonadione) is abundant in green leafy vegetables such as spinach, mustard leaves, methi and broccoli. It primarily supports blood clotting and has a shorter half-life, acting mostly in the liver.
 
Vitamin K2 (menaquinones), found in fermented foods like curd and certain cheeses, and in small amounts in egg yolk and liver, plays a stronger role in bone and artery health. K2 stays in the bloodstream longer and is better distributed to bones and vessels.
 
“K1 mainly comes from ‘saag and sabzi’, while K2 comes from fermented and animal-source foods,” Dr Mathur notes.
 

Warning signs and testing

 
Early signs of deficiency include
  • Easy bruising
  • Gum bleeding
  • Prolonged bleeding from cuts
  • Heavier menstrual bleeding in women
 
PT (Prothrombin Time) and INR (International Normalised Ratio) tests are the primary diagnostic tools that help measure how long it takes blood to clot. A rapid improvement in PT/INR readings after a Vitamin K injection strongly points to a deficiency.
 

How to maintain healthy levels

 
A balanced Indian diet rich in leafy greens, fermented foods, dairy and eggs is usually enough to maintain levels. Supporting gut health through fibre and probiotics also helps.
 
But supplements must be used cautiously. “High doses can decrease the effectiveness of blood thinners like warfarin,” Dr Deshpande warns. Individuals with liver disease or those on anticoagulants should only take Vitamin K under medical supervision.
 
For newborns, both experts stress that the single intramuscular Vitamin K shot at birth is essential, a simple step that prevents a potentially fatal condition.   
 
For more health updates, follow #HealthwithBS
This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Can jaggery really protect the lungs from pollution, or is it just a myth?

National Epilepsy Day: Why awareness, diagnosis, and timely care matter

30,000 brain scans show junk foods alter brain regions that regulate eating

How long sitting spikes your blood sugar, even if you work out daily

Top foods, drinks that help ease constipation and support gut health

Topics :Health with BSBS Web ReportsVitaminsdietary supplementsHealth and nutrition

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story