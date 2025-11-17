National Epilepsy Day: Why awareness, diagnosis, and timely care matter

Despite being highly treatable, epilepsy continues to be weighed down by myths and fear. As India observes National Epilepsy Day 2025, the spotlight turns to understanding the condition, bridging treatment gaps and supporting those who live with the risk of seizures every day.

History and significance

National Epilepsy Day in India was initiated by the Epilepsy Foundation of India under the guidance of Dr Nirmal Surya to shine a spotlight on epilepsy and help bring treatment and social acceptance to those affected.

The day emphasises awareness of what epilepsy is, how common it is, and the importance of treating it without delay, especially in India, where myths and misunderstandings about the condition persist. The day helps mobilise healthcare professionals, NGOs and communities to host screening camps, educational drives and events focusing on diagnosis, treatment and inclusion.

India and global numbers According to the World Health Organisation, more than 50 million people live with epilepsy globally, making it one of the most common neurological disorders worldwide. India contributes to nearly one-sixth of the global epilepsy burden, with an estimated 12 million people with epilepsy (PWE) residing in the country, according to a 2015 study published in the Annals of the Indian Academy of Neurology. ALSO READ | 30,000 brain scans show junk foods alter brain regions that regulate eating Approximately 80 per cent of people with epilepsy live in low- and middle-income countries, where access to diagnosis and treatment can be limited. Importantly, up to 70 per cent of people with epilepsy could live seizure-free or greatly reduce seizures when properly diagnosed and treated.

What causes epilepsy? Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterised by recurrent seizures caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain, shares Dr Mukesh Kumar, Neurologist, Max Healthcare, New Delhi. These seizures can vary from brief lapses of awareness or muscle twitches to convulsions with stiffening and shaking. While half of all cases have no identifiable cause, several factors can increase the likelihood of developing epilepsy: Genetic factors: Certain types of epilepsy run in families. Specific genes may influence brain activity or make individuals more sensitive to seizure-triggering environmental factors.

Certain types of epilepsy run in families. Specific genes may influence brain activity or make individuals more sensitive to seizure-triggering environmental factors. Head injuries: Trauma from accidents or falls can lead to seizures months or even years later.

Trauma from accidents or falls can lead to seizures months or even years later. Brain abnormalities: Tumours, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), cavernous malformations and stroke, especially in adults over 35, are major contributors.

Tumours, arteriovenous malformations (AVMs), cavernous malformations and stroke, especially in adults over 35, are major contributors. Infections: Meningitis, encephalitis and HIV can cause inflammation or scarring in the brain, increasing seizure risk.

Meningitis, encephalitis and HIV can cause inflammation or scarring in the brain, increasing seizure risk. Prenatal injury: Brain damage due to infection, poor nutrition or oxygen deprivation during pregnancy may lead to epilepsy or developmental conditions.

Brain damage due to infection, poor nutrition or oxygen deprivation during pregnancy may lead to epilepsy or developmental conditions. Developmental disorders: Conditions such as autism and certain metabolic or structural disorders can be associated with epilepsy. Other risk factors include older age, childhood fever-related seizures, dementia and lifestyle issues such as excessive alcohol intake and smoking.

How epilepsy is diagnosed Doctors rely on a mix of medical history, physical assessment and specialised tests to confirm epilepsy and identify its type. Key diagnostic tools include: Electroencephalogram (EEG): Measures electrical activity to detect abnormal patterns linked to seizures.

Measures electrical activity to detect abnormal patterns linked to seizures. MRI/CT scan: Reveals structural issues such as tumours, scarring or malformations in the brain.

Reveals structural issues such as tumours, scarring or malformations in the brain. Blood tests: Check for metabolic, infectious or genetic triggers.

Check for metabolic, infectious or genetic triggers. Neurological exam: Evaluates reflexes, movement and cognitive function.

Evaluates reflexes, movement and cognitive function. Video EEG: Monitors brain activity and behaviour together to capture seizures in real time. Treatment & management "Treatment for epilepsy is usually started conservatively with medication. The choice of medication depends on the type of epilepsy and factors such as age and other existing medical conditions," says Dr Kumar. "In an event where medication does not provide relief from symptoms and seizure episodes, surgery may be recommended," he adds.