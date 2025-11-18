Home / Health / Chronic pain could be a hidden driver of high blood pressure, says study

Chronic pain could be a hidden driver of high blood pressure, says study

Researchers say widespread or long-term pain may be a major yet overlooked risk factor for hypertension, calling for better pain care and routine blood pressure checks

chronic pain and high blood pressure connection
Experts say persistent pain may raise the risk of hypertension, making routine BP checks even more important. (Photo: Freepik)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 2:24 PM IST
Persistent pain isn’t just uncomfortable, it could raise your risk of hypertension. A new analysis published in the Hypertension journal finds that adults experiencing pain lasting more than three months are significantly more likely to develop high blood pressure over time.
 

What the study shows

 
In the study titled 'Chronic Pain and Hypertension and Mediation Role of Inflammation and Depression', researchers examined data of over 200,000 adults via the UK Biobank, with an average follow-up of 13.5 years.  
 
Key findings:
 
  •  Those with short-term pain (less than three months) faced about a 10 per cent higher risk of high blood pressure compared to people with no pain.
  • Individuals with chronic localised pain (one body site for more than three months) showed a 20 per cent higher risk.
  • The greatest risk was seen in those with chronic widespread pain, with about a 75 per cent increased risk of developing high blood pressure.
The analysis further compared different pain sites with adults who reported no pain:
  • Chronic widespread pain: 74 per cent higher risk
  • Chronic abdominal pain: 43 per cent higher risk
  • Chronic headaches: 22 per cent higher risk
  • Chronic neck/shoulder pain: 19 per cent higher risk
  • Chronic hip pain: 17 per cent higher risk
  • Chronic back pain: 16 per cent higher risk
 
“The more widespread their pain, the higher their risk of developing high blood pressure,” said lead study author Jill Pell, Professor of Public Health,University of Glasgow, the UK.
 
He further explained the connection, "Having chronic pain made people more likely to have depression, and then having depression made people more likely to develop high blood pressure. This suggests that early detection and treatment of depression, among people with pain, may help to reduce their risk of developing high blood pressure.” 
 

How chronic pain may drive up blood pressure

 
Researchers say two key biological and emotional pathways may explain the link between long-lasting pain and rising blood pressure:
  • Depression: Chronic pain significantly increases the likelihood of depression, which is known to contribute to elevated blood pressure.
  • Inflammation: Higher levels of inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein, were also observed in people with persistent pain.
Together, depression and inflammation accounted for about 11.7 per cent of the association between chronic pain and high blood pressure.
 
“When providing care for people with pain, health care workers need to be aware that they are at higher risk of developing high blood pressure, either directly or via depression. Recognising pain could help detect and treat these additional conditions early,” Pell said. 
 

Study limitations

  • The participants were largely middle-aged, Caucasian adults, so the findings may not fully apply to wider global populations.
  • Pain levels were self-reported through questionnaires, and the study captured pain only once, which may not reflect how symptoms change over time.
  • High blood pressure was identified through clinical diagnostic coding, not continuous monitoring, which can sometimes miss or delay diagnoses.
  • The analysis was based on two blood pressure measurements, which may not capture natural day-to-day fluctuations.
 

What this means for you

If you experience persistent pain lasting more than three months, it may be wise to:
 
  • Regularly monitor your blood pressure and maintain a log.
  • Consider holistic pain-management approaches such as physical therapy, mindfulness, exercise.
  • Don’t ignore mood changes and ask about support for depression if needed.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

