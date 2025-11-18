What the study shows
- Those with short-term pain (less than three months) faced about a 10 per cent higher risk of high blood pressure compared to people with no pain.
- Individuals with chronic localised pain (one body site for more than three months) showed a 20 per cent higher risk.
- The greatest risk was seen in those with chronic widespread pain, with about a 75 per cent increased risk of developing high blood pressure.
- Chronic widespread pain: 74 per cent higher risk
- Chronic abdominal pain: 43 per cent higher risk
- Chronic headaches: 22 per cent higher risk
- Chronic neck/shoulder pain: 19 per cent higher risk
- Chronic hip pain: 17 per cent higher risk
- Chronic back pain: 16 per cent higher risk
How chronic pain may drive up blood pressure
- Depression: Chronic pain significantly increases the likelihood of depression, which is known to contribute to elevated blood pressure.
- Inflammation: Higher levels of inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein, were also observed in people with persistent pain.
Study limitations
- The participants were largely middle-aged, Caucasian adults, so the findings may not fully apply to wider global populations.
- Pain levels were self-reported through questionnaires, and the study captured pain only once, which may not reflect how symptoms change over time.
- High blood pressure was identified through clinical diagnostic coding, not continuous monitoring, which can sometimes miss or delay diagnoses.
- The analysis was based on two blood pressure measurements, which may not capture natural day-to-day fluctuations.
What this means for you
- Regularly monitor your blood pressure and maintain a log.
- Consider holistic pain-management approaches such as physical therapy, mindfulness, exercise.
- Don’t ignore mood changes and ask about support for depression if needed.
