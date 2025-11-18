Persistent pain isn’t just uncomfortable, it could raise your risk of hypertension. A new analysis published in the Hypertension journal finds that adults experiencing pain lasting more than three months are significantly more likely to develop high blood pressure over time.

What the study shows

In the study titled 'Chronic Pain and Hypertension and Mediation Role of Inflammation and Depression', researchers examined data of over 200,000 adults via the UK Biobank, with an average follow-up of 13.5 years.

Key findings:

Those with short-term pain (less than three months) faced about a 10 per cent higher risk of high blood pressure compared to people with no pain.

higher risk of high blood pressure compared to people with no pain. Individuals with chronic localised pain (one body site for more than three months) showed a 20 per cent higher risk.

higher risk. The greatest risk was seen in those with chronic widespread pain, with about a 75 per cent increased risk of developing high blood pressure.

The analysis further compared different pain sites with adults who reported no pain:

Chronic widespread pain: 74 per cent higher risk

Chronic abdominal pain: 43 per cent higher risk

Chronic headaches: 22 per cent higher risk

Chronic neck/shoulder pain: 19 per cent higher risk

Chronic hip pain: 17 per cent higher risk

Chronic back pain: 16 per cent higher risk “The more widespread their pain, the higher their risk of developing high blood pressure,” said lead study author Jill Pell, Professor of Public Health,University of Glasgow, the UK. ALSO READ: Vitamin K: The overlooked nutrient powering bones, blood and heart health He further explained the connection, "Having chronic pain made people more likely to have depression, and then having depression made people more likely to develop high blood pressure. This suggests that early detection and treatment of depression, among people with pain, may help to reduce their risk of developing high blood pressure.”

How chronic pain may drive up blood pressure Researchers say two key biological and emotional pathways may explain the link between long-lasting pain and rising blood pressure: Depression: Chronic pain significantly increases the likelihood of depression, which is known to contribute to elevated blood pressure.

Chronic pain significantly increases the likelihood of depression, which is known to contribute to elevated blood pressure. Inflammation: Higher levels of inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein, were also observed in people with persistent pain. Together, depression and inflammation accounted for about 11.7 per cent of the association between chronic pain and high blood pressure. ALSO READ: Can low vitamin D increase depression risk? Global evidence says yes “When providing care for people with pain, health care workers need to be aware that they are at higher risk of developing high blood pressure, either directly or via depression. Recognising pain could help detect and treat these additional conditions early,” Pell said.