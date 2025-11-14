Beyond seizures: The invisible burdens people with epilepsy carry

Epilepsy is often imagined only as “the seizure condition”, but specialists say the impact runs much deeper, impacting memory, work, friendships, confidence, and day-to-day independence. Many of these struggles remain hidden, yet they shape how people live, socialise, and plan their future.

Dr Nilesh Chaudhary, Senior Consultant Neurologist at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, notes, “Epilepsy affects far more than the moments when seizures occur. Many patients face other daily challenges that shape how they function, socialise, and feel about themselves.”

The hidden cognitive and physical burden

Beyond seizures, epilepsy brings a range of lesser-known symptoms that interfere with daily functioning.

Dr Gaurav Batra, Neurosurgeon (Brain & Spine), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, explains that people often face memory problems, an inability to concentrate, general fatigue, and fear that a seizure may occur in public. Medication schedules, disrupted sleep, and the constant need for vigilance create a cycle of tiredness. Dr Chaudhary adds that slowed thinking, dizziness, mood changes, and fatigue can make routine tasks like driving, attending meetings, or even completing a conversation, unexpectedly difficult. These cognitive effects influence productivity, confidence, and a sense of independence. “Many believe their independence is curtailed and they are stigmatised, with apprehensions about driving, jobs, and relationships,” says Dr Batra.

Challenges at work and school Epilepsy can directly affect a person’s ability to meet academic or work expectations. Side effects such as somnolence (abnormal drowsiness), vertigo, and slowed thought process affect concentration and speed. According to Dr Batra, these changes make multitasking difficult and can reduce achievement in school or the workplace. Absenteeism, difficulty maintaining pace, and the need for flexible schedules often become unavoidable. At times, individuals require special accommodations simply to keep functioning and protect their self-esteem. Subtle cognitive issues can also lead to frustration or self-doubt, says Dr Chaudhary, particularly when performance drops despite effort.

Impact on relationships and social life Social participation often becomes restricted, not only because of fears around seizures but also due to stigma and misunderstanding. “Epilepsy stresses family and friendships either through worry, overprotection, or misunderstanding,” says Dr Batra. Friends may withdraw because they feel unsure or uncomfortable. Loved ones may over-monitor activities, limiting independence even when they mean well. Triggers such as flashing lights or sleep deprivation also influence social choices, from late-night outings to certain types of events. Dr Chaudhary notes that these limitations can slowly lead to isolation unless there’s strong communication and awareness.

The mental health toll Anxiety, depression, and low confidence are closely linked to epilepsy. “The randomness of seizures creates constant vigilance and fear,” says Dr Batra. Stigma, misconceptions, and isolation further add to emotional stress. Many people struggle with self-image, especially when seizures or side effects interfere with work, relationships, or independence. Dr Chaudhary notes that the combination of uncertainty, mood fluctuations, and social barriers often results in chronic stress or depressive symptoms. Experts emphasise that mental health support must be part of holistic epilepsy care, not an afterthought. The difficult decision of disclosure Deciding whom to tell, and how much to share, is one of the most sensitive challenges.

“Disclosure may elicit a fear of discrimination or pity,” says Dr Batra. People worry about their job security, academic opportunities, and social acceptance. Experts usually recommend a calm, factual explanation tailored to the situation, outlining safety measures without creating alarm. Dr Chaudhary advises disclosing only to those who need to know and using the moment to build confidence and self-advocacy. When handled well, disclosure can reduce misunderstandings and strengthen support networks. Treatment adherence and barriers to care Maintaining long-term treatment is not always straightforward. Complex medication schedules, side effects, cost of medicines, and limited access to specialists are major barriers. People may forget doses or struggle due to denial or fear of stigma. Dr Chaudhary adds that when side effects of the medicines feel worse than the seizures themselves, patients naturally find it harder to stay consistent.

Dr Batra points out that late diagnosis is common in rural or resource-poor settings, which delays proper management. Over time, clear communication with clinicians, simplified routines, and reminders improve adherence and outcomes. Lifestyle adjustments that make a difference While challenges are real, practical strategies help people regain control and confidence. Key habits include: Consistent sleep patterns

A balanced diet

Avoiding known triggers (such as flashing lights, alcohol, sleep deprivation and others)

Stress-management practices like mindfulness

Medication reminders and a seizure diary

Using a medical ID and maintaining a seizure action plan

Regular follow-ups with a neurologist

Supportive peer or community groups Dr Batra notes, routines and awareness tools enhance safety and resilience. Dr Chaudhary adds that these steps help patients maintain independence while navigating daily uncertainties.