Govt issues fresh Covid advisory; Delhi hospitals told to test, train staff

In view of the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, the Directorate General of Health Services has issued a fresh advisory instructing all government and private hospitals to step up preparedness. The advisory urges enhanced vigilance and readiness in the national capital's healthcare infrastructure.

Key measures outlined in the advisory

The advisory, approved by the competent authority and signed by the Special Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), lists several steps to be followed by medical directors, superintendents, and hospital administrators.

>Hospital preparedness: Ensure the availability and functioning of essential equipment such as beds, ventilators, Bi-Pap machines, oxygen supplies, antibiotics, and vaccines. “All the equipment such as Ventilators, Bi-Pap, Oxygen Concentrators, PSA etc. are in functional condition,” the advisory said.

>Staff training: Conduct refresher training of dedicated staff to handle Covid-19 cases.

ALSO READ: Thane reports 10 mild Covid-19 cases, civic body urges vigilance >Reporting and surveillance: Immediate reporting of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) is mandated on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP). Covid-19 and influenza cases must also be updated on the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal.

Also Read

>Genome sequencing: All positive Covid-19 samples must be sent to Lok Nayak Hospital for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) to detect new variants. The advisory stresses the need for “timely detection of new variants, if any, and share the number of samples sent for WGS with the State Surveillance Unit".

>Testing guidelines: Adequate testing for ILI and SARI cases should be ensured, with at least 5 per cent of ILI cases undergoing Covid testing.

>Respiratory etiquette: Hospitals are directed to enforce mask-wearing protocols and general respiratory hygiene. “Respiratory etiquettes are being followed, including wearing mask in hospital premises/health facilities,” the order said.

NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 subvariants found in India

India has identified one case of the Covid-19 subvariant NB.1.8.1 and four cases of the LF.7 subvariant, according to information from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

World Health Organisation (WHO) has categorised both LF.7 and NB.1.8 under the "Variants Under Monitoring" list. These variants are not yet labelled as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. However, they are believed to be contributing to the surge in Covid-19 infections reported in China and other parts of Asia. As of May 2025, the(WHO) has categorised both LF.7 and NB.1.8 under the "Variants Under Monitoring" list. These variants are not yet labelled as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest. However, they are believed to be contributing to the surge in Covid-19 infections reported in China and other parts of Asia.

ALSO READ: FDA may change Covid-19 booster rules from 2025: What it means for you INSACOG data reveals that the NB.1.8.1 case was detected in Tamil Nadu in April, while the four LF.7 cases were confirmed in Gujarat in May.

Despite the emergence of these new strains, JN.1 continues to be the most prevalent Covid-19 variant in the country, accounting for 53 per cent of the samples tested. BA.2 makes up 26 per cent, followed by other Omicron subvariants comprising the remaining 20 per cent.

Delhi-NCR registers 27 Covid-19 cases

The Delhi-NCR region has reported 27 new Covid-19 cases, prompting a ramp-up in surveillance and readiness by health authorities in the capital and surrounding areas.

Delhi alone accounted for 23 of these new cases as of Thursday, according to state Health Minister Pankaj Singh. In response, the Delhi government has issued an advisory instructing hospitals to ensure the availability of beds, oxygen supplies, medicines, and vaccines. Meanwhile, Ghaziabad recorded four new infections, all located in the trans-Hindon area.

As of May 19, India had 257 active Covid-19 cases — an increase of 164 within a week — prompting hospitals, both public and private, to reintroduce precautionary measures and prepare for potential surges.

(With agency inputs)