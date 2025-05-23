Early perimenopause symptoms women in their 30s and 40s often ignore

“I was just 35 when I started waking up drenched in sweat and feeling anxious for no reason,” recalls Priya Sharma, a communications executive from Ghaziabad. “I assumed it was burnout until my doctor mentioned perimenopause.”
Most women expect menopause to begin in their late 40s or 50s, but what often catches them off guard is perimenopause, the hormonal shift that begins years earlier. Doctors now report that many women in their 30s and early 40s are experiencing perimenopausal symptoms—sometimes without even knowing it.
According to experts, understanding this phase early on can help you manage symptoms better, protect your health, and stay in control of your well-being.
What is perimenopause and when does it start?
Perimenopause is the phase before menopause when your ovaries gradually start producing less estrogen. This hormonal rollercoaster can last anywhere from a few months to over a decade. It officially ends when you’ve gone 12 consecutive months without a period, marking the start of menopause.
“Every woman’s timeline is different,” says Dr Deepti Asthana, Additional Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. “Some women experience changes in their late 30s, others not until their 40s. But knowing what to expect makes all the difference.”
Early symptoms of perimenopause often mistaken for stress
According to Dr Anjali Kumar, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram and Dr Deepti Asthana, perimenopausal symptoms are frequently dismissed as lifestyle issues. Common signs include:
There’s no “cure,” but these lifestyle tips can ease the transition:
Stick to sleep routines: Go to bed and wake up at the same time
Eat clean: Focus on fibre, protein, omega-3s, and calcium-rich foods
Exercise regularly: Mix strength training and cardio for heart and bone health
Hydrate well: Cut down on alcohol and caffeine
Lower stress: Try yoga, deep breathing, or meditation daily
Taking care of your mental health during perimenopause
Hormonal shifts can affect mood and mental clarity. These strategies help:
Talk it out: Therapy can support emotional resilience
Find community: Connect with other women facing similar challenges
Share with family: Open communication makes the journey easier
Is perimenopause in your 30s early ageing?
Not at all. “Perimenopause isn’t about ageing prematurely,” says Dr Kumar. “It’s about understanding a new phase of health and learning how to support it.”
If you’re feeling more fatigued, moody, or unlike yourself lately, it may not be just stress—it could be hormones. The sooner you tune in, the more empowered you’ll be to care for your body and mind. For more health updates, follow #HealthWithBS
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice.