Early perimenopause symptoms women in their 30s and 40s often ignore

“I was just 35 when I started waking up drenched in sweat and feeling anxious for no reason,” recalls Priya Sharma, a communications executive from Ghaziabad. “I assumed it was burnout until my doctor mentioned perimenopause.”

Most women expect menopause to begin in their late 40s or 50s, but what often catches them off guard is perimenopause, the hormonal shift that begins years earlier. Doctors now report that many women in their 30s and early 40s are experiencing perimenopausal symptoms—sometimes without even knowing it.

According to experts, understanding this phase early on can help you manage symptoms better, protect your health , and stay in control of your well-being.

What is perimenopause and when does it start?

Perimenopause is the phase before menopause when your ovaries gradually start producing less estrogen. This hormonal rollercoaster can last anywhere from a few months to over a decade. It officially ends when you’ve gone 12 consecutive months without a period, marking the start of menopause.

“Every woman’s timeline is different,” says Dr Deepti Asthana, Additional Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram. “Some women experience changes in their late 30s, others not until their 40s. But knowing what to expect makes all the difference.”

Early symptoms of perimenopause often mistaken for stress

According to Dr Anjali Kumar, Director of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram and Dr Deepti Asthana, perimenopausal symptoms are frequently dismissed as lifestyle issues. Common signs include:

Irregular periods

Mood swings, anxiety, or irritability

Trouble sleeping

Persistent fatigue

Night sweats or hot flashes

Brain fog or forgetfulness

Low libido and vaginal dryness

Belly weight gain despite no lifestyle changes

Why perimenopause awareness matters in your 30s

Life at this stage is already demanding—balancing work, family, and personal goals. When unexpected changes arise, it’s easy to misattribute them to stress.

“Unexpected changes in your mood, energy, or body can be mystifying,” says Dr Kumar. “Recognising hormones as the cause can reshape how you manage them.”

There’s also a fertility consideration—if you’re planning to have children, perimenopause may affect ovulation timing and reproductive planning.

When should you consult a gynaecologist?

Don’t ignore symptoms that persist for weeks or months. Doctors recommend a check-up if you experience:

Significant changes in your menstrual cycle

Fatigue or poor sleep despite rest

Mood swings or increased anxiety

Hot flashes or night sweats

Vaginal dryness or painful intercourse

Hormonal tests (FSH, estrogen, progesterone) and symptom tracking can help clarify what's happening.

How to manage perimenopause symptoms naturally

There’s no “cure,” but these lifestyle tips can ease the transition:

Stick to sleep routines: Go to bed and wake up at the same time

Eat clean: Focus on fibre, protein, omega-3s, and calcium-rich foods

Exercise regularly: Mix strength training and cardio for heart and bone health

Hydrate well: Cut down on alcohol and caffeine

Lower stress: Try yoga, deep breathing, or meditation daily

Taking care of your mental health during perimenopause

Hormonal shifts can affect mood and mental clarity. These strategies help:

Talk it out: Therapy can support emotional resilience

Find community: Connect with other women facing similar challenges

Share with family: Open communication makes the journey easier

Is perimenopause in your 30s early ageing?

Not at all. “Perimenopause isn’t about ageing prematurely,” says Dr Kumar. “It’s about understanding a new phase of health and learning how to support it.”